Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin’s Rival, Listed by Public, Robinhood’s Rival | Blockchain24

Shiba-Inu continues to make strides in proving itself to be a worthy competitor to Dogecoin. The first has been growing steadily in recent weeks, while the second has shown a stagnant price. The community moved on to post the meme coin on platforms where it could compete with the OG meme coin. The exchange’s support for SHIB has also come in handy as platforms like Coinbase list the asset on their spot markets.

Listing on platforms where investors can easily purchase cryptocurrency is an essential step for any project. This is why the Shiba-Inu community is pushing for popular platforms like Robinhood to post the meme coin.

SHIB proponents are reaching out to the SHIB community to be listed as an altcoin on Robinhood, best known as the Dogecoin trading platform. The petition has garnered over 280,000 signatures, but the trading platform has yet to respond.

The public benefits from the silence of Robinhood

Public.com is one of Robinhood’s main competitors. The trading platform, which allows users to trade stocks, has also started offering cryptocurrencies to its clients. Competitor Robinhood is offering users access to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, and has now added Shiba-Inu to the list.

Public announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it is adding SHIB to the lineup of cryptocurrencies that members can trade on the platform. The trading platform has taken advantage of Robinhood’s continued silence regarding a petition to provide users with the ability to trade Shiba-Inu.





SHIB is trading at $ 0.000002805 | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com

SHIB’s price hasn’t undergone any significant changes since the listing announcement, but it has nonetheless become a welcome event for meme coin supporters.

Shiba-Inu Challenges Market Expectations

The meme coin may be as little as six months old, but it has generated one of the most significant profits on the market. SHIB rallied after momentum slowed to a creep after the hype dwindled. However, the meme coin, which the market expected to turn into obscurity due to its worthlessness, still falls short of negative expectations. SHIB has reported a gain of over 1000% over the past few weeks. It hit a six-month high in the first week of October and has largely maintained a high price range since then.

Rumors of a meme coin listing on Robinhood led to a sharp rise in the price of the digital asset on Monday. This was facilitated by the number of signatures received under the petition. Although the rumors turned out to be false, the Shiba Inu did not experience much of a downtrend.

In October, the altcoin renewed its price high. This surge made the meme coin the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market cap according to CoinGecko. Now SHIB is in 15th place for this indicator.