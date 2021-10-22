Snap Drop 24% Amid Apple Ban By Investing.com

Investing.com – Snap, which owns the social network Snapchat (NYSE :), plunges 24% after its earnings were released. In the document, the organization provided a negative outlook for the fourth quarter due to Apple’s new policy (NASDAQ :). This is reported by the Financial Times.

According to forecasts, Snap will receive revenue in the fourth quarter at the level of $ 1.16-1.2 billion, while analysts expected it at $ 1.4 billion.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Apple’s new rules have turned the industry around, making it extremely difficult to analyze the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Apple previously prohibited app developers from tracking user data for advertising purposes without their consent.

The company also introduced a new type of reporting. The ad response data, which was previously detailed and transmitted in real time, has become aggregated and is transmitted with a delay of up to 72 hours.

