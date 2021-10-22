Snapchat owner lost a fifth of capitalization

The collapse of Snap’s quotes dragged other social networks with it. The main reason is Apple’s new policy, the impact of which will be felt across the sector.

After trading closed on Thursday, California-based Snap, owner of the Snapchat chat app, released a quarterly report. The results were such that the company not only lost a quarter of its capitalization itself (quotes fell by 24%, then corrected to 20%), but also “infected” the entire sector.

Snap increased its revenue by 57% to $ 1.07 billion and reduced losses, but the main negative is in its forecast for the fourth quarter (revenue of $ 1.2 billion versus $ 1.4 billion expectations). The reason is Apple’s new privacy policy, which has truly “revolutionized the online advertising market,” said co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Apple apps now require explicit user consent to track their actions, and the usual detailed statistics of ad campaigns now arrive after 72 hours. “Apple’s new tracking tools are not performing as expected, making it difficult for us and our partners to measure the return on iOS ad campaigns,” the company said. On a call with investors, Spiegel admitted that Snapchat would have to urgently rebuild the entire advertising infrastructure, but he found it difficult to name a timeline.

The second contributor to Snap’s poor Q4 outlook was global logistics and labor market pressures, which were driving ad budget cuts. This is all the more remarkable since, unlike its larger competitors, Snapchat with 300 million predominantly young users, the entire pandemic has been growing.

Since Apple’s policy is common across all social media, Facebook (6%), Twitter (3%), Alphabet (almost 3%), Trade Desk (more than 5%) and PubMatic have dropped since the Snap report. (4%), and even Pinterest (2%), which has risen in price on the likely purchase of PayPal.