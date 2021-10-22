https://ria.ru/20211021/sobyanin-1755557649.html

Sobyanin compared non-working days in Moscow with antipyretic

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his personal blog compared non-working days to antipyretic in case of illness: by itself it does not heal, but gives a respite to gather strength. By itself, it does not heal, but gives the body a respite and allows it to gather strength, “wrote Sobyanin. He noted that non-working days will be such” antipyretic “in the current situation.

