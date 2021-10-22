Sobyanin explained the choice of the antique measure

Non-working days in Moscow have been announced for the operational fight against the spread of coronavirus, no QR codes will give such an effect, explained the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

“Non-working days give an immediate break in chains, these are urgent measures when the pandemic has reached its peak. Measures must be taken immediately, today and now, to smooth out the peaks of diseases,” the mayor said in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel. The video is available on the “Watch” media platform.

Sobyanin also predicted that in Moscow at the end of this – beginning of next week, the highest incidence rates in the history of the pandemic could be recorded. According to him, such a “sufficiently large synergy” is provided by the autumn wave of ARVI superimposed on the “delta” strain.

Returning to the issue of QR codes, the mayor of the capital noted that such measures, designed to control the spread of coronavirus, should be administered in doses, calmly and taking into account the state support of entrepreneurs. The fact is that in the summer in Moscow they led to a significant drop in business income.

“In the summer, when QR codes were introduced, business income fell from 20% to 80%, on average 36% taking into account the work of summer verandas. But in the long term, this is a huge loss, a huge blow to the economy,” Sobyanin said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained that the mayor of Moscow, when he introduced coronavirus restrictions in the capital, used his special powers – the heads of regions have them.