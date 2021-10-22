Sobyanin explained the “dosed” approach to QR codes :: Society :: RBC

According to him, the example of this summer shows that in the future the QR-code system can lead to huge business losses. But in the case of museums and theaters, this measure is justified, and QR codes are introduced for the long term.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel that QR codes will not allow to smooth out the peaks of diseases, unlike the non-working day regime, with the help of which it is possible to achieve an immediate break in chains.

“It is necessary immediately, today and now, to take measures in order to smooth out the peaks of diseases. No QR codes will give such an effect, “he said in an interview with the Vesti Moskva program.

At the same time, Sobyanin said that measures such as QR codes “must be dosed.” As a justification, he cited the example of this summer, when the introduction of this system led to a drop in business income by 20-80%. “But in the long term, these are huge losses, a huge blow to the economy, so such measures should be introduced in a metered, calm manner and taking into account the powerful economic support for these sectors of the economy,” the mayor said.

Sobyanin also noted the fact that due to the active participation of the townspeople in the vaccination campaign and the large number of people who have already been ill, Muscovites managed to live September and October almost completely without restrictions. “But nevertheless, we see that the autumn wave of SARS, superimposed on the new strain of the delta coronavirus, gives a great synergy, and we see how the number of diseases starts to increase every week,” he said.