Sobyanin explained the introduction of new restrictions on COVID-19 in Moscow

Sobyanin explained the introduction of new restrictions on COVID-19 in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Sobyanin explained the introduction of new restrictions on COVID-19 in Moscow

QR codes are introduced so that people gradually get used to vaccination, and non-working days are an urgent measure that immediately breaks the chains of morbidity, these are different … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22

2021-10-22T14: 17

2021-10-22T14: 47

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. QR codes are introduced so that people gradually get used to vaccination, and non-working days are an urgent measure that immediately breaks the chains of morbidity, these are different things, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel. “These are absolutely different things. It should be understood that QR codes are introduced so that people gradually get used to the fact that they need to be vaccinated.This period of this entry into a situation where more and more people need to be vaccinated, it takes months, not even weeks, but months to even to complete a full course of vaccination, it will take more than a month. Non-working days give an immediate break in chains, this is an urgent measure when the pandemic has already reached its peak and measures must be taken immediately, today and now to smooth the peaks, reduce the incidence rate. And, of course, QR -codes will not give any such effect “, – said Sobyanin, answering the question why it was necessary to enter non-working days and it was impossible to simply enter QR codes. It can happen for a week, it makes no sense, it is required to introduce such a measure for longer periods, at least six months. The introduction of QR codes in the summer brought a drop in revenues for restaurants from 20 to 80%, such measures need to be introduced pointwise, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. “In Moscow, we saw that in the summer, when QR codes were introduced, the drop in business income was from 20 to 80%, on average 36%, taking into account the work of summer verandas. But in the long term, these are huge losses, a huge blow to the economy, so such measures should be introduced in a metered, calm manner and taking into account the powerful economic support of these sectors of the economy, “Sobyanin said.

