Sobyanin explained the introduction of QR codes in Moscow | News | News

QR codes are being introduced so that people get used to the idea of ​​the need to get vaccinated against coronavirus, and non-working days are an urgent measure. All this has different effects, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“QR codes are introduced so that people gradually get used to the fact that they need to be vaccinated. This period of this entry into a situation where more and more people have to be vaccinated, it takes months, not even weeks, but months, to even complete a full course of vaccination, it will take more than a month, “the head of the city said on October 22 on the air of the Russia 1”.

He also pointed out that QR codes can be entered in 90% of theaters and museums, these institutions are state-owned, and there will be no damage to income. According to him, in case of a fall in market, non-budgetary revenues, the state will always come to the rescue, support the industry, as before.

Sobyanin added that non-working days are an urgent measure, when the indicators for coronavirus have reached their peak, and action must be taken immediately. According to him, the non-working days will smooth out the peaks and reduce the incidence rate.

In addition, Sobyanin clarified that it is necessary to introduce the QR code system for at least six months, and not for short periods.

Earlier that day, Sobyanin said that the peak incidence of COVID-19 in Moscow could be reached by the end of the week.

A day earlier, Sobyanin signed a decree on non-working days in the capital from October 28 to November 7. The work of all enterprises and organizations in the sphere of trade, services, catering, sports, culture, recreation, entertainment in the city will be suspended, with the exception of those that ensure the functioning of the city infrastructure, enterprises of a continuous cycle and some others.

Also, Moscow has tightened control over the observance of measures against coronavirus in transport, including taxis. Deputy Mayor of the capital for transport issues Maxim Liksutov also urged citizens to refrain from moving around the city unless absolutely necessary.

In addition, from November 8, QR codes on vaccination are introduced for attending cultural, sports and public events of more than 500 people. Theaters and museums will be required to operate with the mandatory use of QR codes, protective masks and a maximum 70 percent occupancy.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in the country. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.