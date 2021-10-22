SsangYong to be sold to bus manufacturer Edison – Auto Review

The SsangYong company seems to be about to find a new owner. Back in the summer of 2020, the Indian concern Mahindra & Mahindra stopped financing the unprofitable Korean division due to the difficult financial situation, and in December SsangYong filed for bankruptcy in the Seoul court. All this time there was a search for a new investor, and now the business publication Nikkei Asia found out that the court chose the Korean company Edison Motors as the “preferred buyer”.

This startup is almost unknown outside of South Korea. The progenitor of the company in 1998 was a small division of the industrial corporation Hankuk Fiber, which produced bodies and other components for railway locomotives, and later switched to buses. In 2015, this division was bought out by the Chinese holding Taichi and renamed TGM (Taichi Green Motors), but already in 2017 this small firm was bought out by the Korean company Energy Solutions. Then the name Edison Motors appeared.

Edison now builds mainly buses (including gas and electric), although last year a small electric truck was added to the range. But the company’s plans are Napoleonic. Management is seriously planning to overtake Tesla and make Edison the equivalent of Apple in the world of electric vehicles. Two passenger models (sedan and crossover) with 650 hp engines have been announced, there are plans for electric yachts and electric planes (although, say, Elon Musk said that aviation will switch to electric traction last and not very soon).

Either way, Edison Motors will buy Mahindra’s 75 percent stake in SsangYong for a modest 280 billion Korean won ($ 238 million). Although the debt of SsangYong to creditors alone is estimated at about 315 billion won. Interestingly, this asset was also claimed by the Korean startup EL B&T, founded by the former chief designer of the company SsangYong in 2009, and it was about the amount of 500 billion won, but this company could not confirm its solvency in court.

The deal should be completed by the end of November. The head of Edison has already announced that he is ready to invest at least 800 billion won ($ 680 million) in SsangYong to make it a competitor to Tesla, Volkswagen and General Motors. The rate, of course, is on electric vehicles, and the current management of SsangYong chose this course last summer, when it announced a rescue plan.

The nearest novelty should be the SsangYong Korando e-Motion electric crossover, that is, a variation of the serial Korando of the 2019 model. There are also battery crossovers in development under the code numbers J100 and X200, but they are based on technologies from the Mahindra concern (MESMA platform), so these cars will at least be reengineered (or rather, the closure of projects). In the longer term, Edison plans to sell the current SsangYong plant in Pyeongtaek and build an electric vehicle factory from scratch.