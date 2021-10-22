Stewart confesses if she will play Joker in Batman movie starring Pattinson

https://ria.ru/20211022/batman-1755559709.html

Actress Kristen Stewart has answered whether she will play the Joker in Batman, starring her ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson, Variety reported.

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Actress Kristen Stewart has answered whether she will play the Joker in Batman, starring her ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson, Variety reported. According to the publication, earlier fans created a whole campaign on social networks and called on the “Twilight” star to play the role of one of the key villains of the DC universe. When asked by a journalist whether this meant a categorical “no,” the actress replied: “Not a“ no. ”But this is not the character I would dream of playing. We’d better do something new.” Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred together in the vampire movie “Twilight”, based on a series of books by Stephenie Meyer, which made them famous throughout the world. Now both actors are doing everything possible so that the audience stopped considering them, only as the handsome vampire Edward and the mysterious Bella. Stewart is actively promoting his new film – the drama by Pablo Larrain “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, in which she played Princess Diana (in Russia the release of the tape was scheduled for November 4, but will probably be postponed – Ed.). And Pattinson will appear in the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’ superhero action movie of the same name in March 2022. The Joker has been played by many actors at various times, including Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. The last two received an Oscar for this image.

