Strong wind damaged three prongs on the Kremlin wall
Three prongs on the Kremlin wall in Moscow broke due to strong winds, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
2021-10-22T18: 08
2021-10-22T18: 08
2021-10-22T18: 24
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Three prongs on the Kremlin wall in Moscow have broken due to strong winds, an emergency services spokesman told RIA Novosti. The agency’s source said that access to Red Square was temporarily restricted. The FSO emphasized that no one was hurt. “Because of the strong wind with gusts of up to 18 meters per second in Moscow, there was a collapse of scaffolding with an area of 20 square meters, followed by damage to three merlons on the Kremlin wall,” said the agency’s interlocutor. The Ministry of Emergency Situations issued an emergency warning about wind up to 20 meters per second until Friday evening. Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov announced the transfer of city services to high alert.
Strong wind damaged three prongs on the Kremlin wall