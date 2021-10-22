Strong wind damaged three prongs on the Kremlin wall

https://ria.ru/20211022/veter-1755855050.html

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Three prongs on the Kremlin wall in Moscow have broken due to strong winds, an emergency services spokesman told RIA Novosti. The agency’s source said that access to Red Square was temporarily restricted. The FSO emphasized that no one was hurt. “Because of the strong wind with gusts of up to 18 meters per second in Moscow, there was a collapse of scaffolding with an area of ​​20 square meters, followed by damage to three merlons on the Kremlin wall,” said the agency’s interlocutor. The Ministry of Emergency Situations issued an emergency warning about wind up to 20 meters per second until Friday evening. Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov announced the transfer of city services to high alert.

Hurricane in Moscow: trees and scaffolding fell A hurricane wind blew scaffolding from the walls of the Moscow Kremlin. knocked down trees, damaged cars.

