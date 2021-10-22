Sverdlovsk region decided to introduce QR codes earlier :: Society :: RBC

According to him, the authorities will analyze the reaction to this recommendation and, based on it, will make a decision on the possibility of introducing mandatory QR codes.

Krekov also noted that from October 30, the Sverdlovsk region introduces non-working days, guided by a decree of President Vladimir Putin. “We believe that leaving for the weekend within the terms set by the president is quite a normal decision for us,” said the deputy head of the region.

Read on RBC Pro

On October 20, the head of state announced that the days off in the country would last until November 7, but the regions would be able to extend this period.

On October 12, Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuyvashev spoke about plans to introduce QR codes in the region on October 12. At the same time, from October 25, according to him, these measures should work for officials.

The regional department of Rospotrebnadzor proposed to introduce QR codes. Such documents are issued to those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or have had COVID-19 over the past six months.

According to the headquarters, over the past day in the Sverdlovsk region, 619 new cases of coronavirus, 412 cases of recovery and 33 deaths were detected. In total, more than 151.3 thousand people have been ill with COVID-19 in the region, over 137.78 thousand have recovered, and 7193 patients have died.

By October 15, more than 1.5 million residents of the Sverdlovsk region received the first component of the vaccine, over 1.39 million people were fully vaccinated. The collective immunity of the region, according to the headquarters, is 40.3%.