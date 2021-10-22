Taliban beheaded Afghan volleyball player and posted photo of execution on social media

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-22/taliby_obezglavili_voleybolistku_iz_sbornoy_afganistana_i_vylozhili_foto_kazni_v_socseti https://www.znak.com/2021-10-22/taliby_obezglavili_voleybolistku_iz_sbornoy_afganistana_i_vylozhili_foto_kazni_v_socseti 2021.10.22

Members of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) beheaded a volleyball player, a member of the Afghan national youth women’s team. Creepy photos were posted on social media. According to the New York Post, Mahajabid Hakimi was one of the best players in the Kabul City Club. She was executed as part of a Taliban operation to find female athletes in the Afghan capital.

Mahajabid Hakimi Twitter

According to various sources, the girl could have been executed in early October or even in August, even before the final seizure of Kabul by the Taliban. All this time, the relatives of the murdered woman were silent, as they were intimidated. According to the Persian Independent, only two athletes from the Afghan women’s volleyball team were able to leave the country after the Taliban came to power, so the rest of the girls and other athletes still risk their lives and live in fear.

Taliban officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is approaching a decision to remove the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations.

“Russia’s position will be to move exactly in this direction. But all the same, these decisions must be made in the same way and in the way that they were taken before, when we included this movement in the list of terrorist organizations, ”Putin said.