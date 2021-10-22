Taliban execute Afghan volleyball player

In Afghanistan, members of the Taliban movement (an organization recognized as terrorist in Russia and banned) executed Mahajabid Hakimi, a volleyball player of the country’s youth team.

As reported by Inside the Games with reference to the Persian Independent, the massacre of the athlete became known in early October, but the fact of Hakimi’s murder was carefully concealed.

The volleyball player’s relatives also kept silence, as they received threats against them. The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) reported that they are “urgently looking for an explanation” about the fate of the athlete.

The publication also notes that after the Taliban came to power, only two volleyball players of the youth national team of Afghanistan managed to escape from the country, the rest were forced to hide.

In mid-September, it was reported that the Taliban intended to ban women’s sports in Afghanistan. The Taliban believe that training is not vital for women. However, the final decision has not yet been made.

In mid-October, it became known that the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) managed to take out 100 people from Afghanistan related to professional football, including women football players.

In August, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and after the withdrawal of US troops and their allies from the region, the militants began to control the entire country. Periodically, reports come from the country about executions carried out by the Taliban.