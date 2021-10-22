Telman Ismailov is free. He received asylum in Montenegro

An Azerbaijani and Russian businessman, former owner of the Moscow Cherkizovsky market, Telman Ismailov, received political asylum in Montenegro. This was announced on Friday by his lawyer to the Montenegrin media.

According to the lawyer Milos Vuksanovich, in connection with the granting of asylum, Ismailov was released from custody, and the consideration of the issue of his extradition to Russia was terminated. The grounds on which Ismailov received asylum are unknown. The Montenegrin authorities have not yet commented on the words of the lawyer.

Ismailov’s Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova also confirmed to the agencies that Ismailov received asylum in Montenegro, and therefore was released from prison.

Ismailov was detained on October 1 in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, at the request of Russia, where he is accused of organizing the murder of two or more persons. Subsequently, it was reported that Russia sent an official request for the extradition of Ismailov, who was detained. It was also reported that he applied for political asylum.

Ismailov was one of the richest people in Russia. In 2012, his fortune was estimated by Forbes magazine at $ 800 million. He was the founder of the ACT business group. She owned the largest Cherkizovsky market in Russia, the Praga restaurant on Arbat in the center of Moscow, the hotel business and publishing houses. The entrepreneur also owned the Mardan Palace hotel in Antalya, Turkey, the construction of which was estimated at $ 1.5 billion.

The media have repeatedly linked the Cherkizovsky market to organized crime. Ismailov’s business problems began in 2009. Then law enforcement agencies conducted searches in the Cherkizovsky market and in Ismailov’s offices.

The market was closed, in its place the Moscow authorities promised to build a fitness center. Instead, residential buildings with a total area of ​​more than one hundred thousand square meters were erected there.

In 2015, Ismailov was declared bankrupt. In 2017, he was arrested in absentia in the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brilev. In this case, his brother Rafik was sentenced to 17 years in a strict regime colony. The perpetrator of the crime made a deal with the investigation and received 13 years in prison. Telman Ismailov’s defense claims that he was convicted in court, and he himself is innocent.