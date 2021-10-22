Telman Ismailov received asylum in Montenegro and released from prison – Incidents

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. The businessman Telman Ismailov, detained in Montenegro at the request of Russia, accused of murders and kidnapping, after receiving political asylum in this country, cannot be extradited to the Russian Federation. As his lawyer Marina Rusakova clarified to TASS, the entrepreneur was released from the extradition facility.

“He is free. No extradition to Russia will now be, it is simply impossible in connection with obtaining political asylum in Montenegro,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

The businessman’s lawyer Milos Vuksanovic previously told the Vijesti portal that Ismailov received asylum in Montenegro, which became the basis for his release from the Montenegrin prison. The lawyer said that “with the receipt of asylum, the grounds for Ismailov’s stay in prison disappeared.” The businessman, according to Vuksanovich, was released from the penitentiary institution.

According to the portal, the decision to release Ismailov from prison was made by the judge of the High Court of Podgorica, Vladimir Novovich. “With regard to the accused citizen of the Russian Federation and Israel, Telman Ismailov, the decision on detention in an extradition facility, made by a judge of the High Court in Podgorica, is canceled,” the decision says. “Accused Telman Ismailov is immediately released.”

Earlier, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia told TASS about sending a request to Montenegro to extradite Ismailov, accused of murder. They clarified that the request was prepared on October 7. As the Russian lawyer of the businessman Marina Rusakova told TASS, he does not admit guilt for any episode of the crime and will seek political asylum in Montenegro.

On October 1, the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov was detained in Montenegro. He was arrested by a court in Podgorica and was in custody. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation declared Ismailov on the international wanted list back in 2017 in connection with the establishment of his involvement in the murder of two entrepreneurs. He was charged in absentia with murder, arms trafficking and the abduction of singer Abraham Russo.