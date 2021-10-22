Telman Ismailov received asylum in Montenegro and released

2 hours ago

Photo author, Viacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

Telman Ismailov, a Russian businessman of Azerbaijani origin, was released from a detention center in Montenegro after he was granted asylum in that country. The businessman was arrested in absentia by a Russian court in 2017.

The release of Ismailov is reported by Vijestima and other Montenegrin publications. This information was confirmed to them by the lawyer Milos Vuksanovich, explaining that Ismailov’s stay in extradition detention ceased to be necessary in connection with the granting of asylum to him. The businessman was awaiting extradition on the basis of a warrant issued by Russia.

“He received political asylum and has already been released from arrest,” Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova told Interfax. According to her, obtaining political asylum does not imply extradition, so Ismailov will not be extradited to Russia. The Montenegrin authorities have not yet confirmed the release, other details are unknown.

Ismailov is the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market and several large real estate objects in Moscow. He was arrested in Podgorica on October 1 on the basis of a Russian warrant. Russia has put him on the wanted list on charges of organizing the murder of two businessmen.

The decision of the Montenegrin authorities to arrest was appealed. “He was arrested when a check was carried out on his application for political asylum. This is one of the grounds for appeal,” said Rusakova’s lawyer.

The businessman was arrested in absentia by a Russian court in November 2017. Then Rusakova said that her client was charged with organizing the murder of two people and illegal arms trafficking.

In February 2020, the businessman’s brother Rafik Ismailov was sentenced to 17 years in a strict regime colony in the case of the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev on Novorizhskoe highway in the Moscow region. Savkin was the owner of the Stroy Market shopping malls, and Brylev was the founder of the Lyublino Motors company.

They were killed in May 2016. According to the investigation, Telman Ismailov and his brothers developed a murder plan, according to which the killer shot Savkin and Brylev. The bodies of businessmen with bullet holes were found on the side of the Novorizhskoe highway in a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Ismailov was born in 1956 in Baku. In 1989 he founded the AST group, which in different years owned a part of the Moscow Cherkizovsky market (Ismailov owned it together with businessman Zarakh Iliev), the Praga restaurant on Arbat, Voentorg on Vozdvizhenka, etc. In an interview with Vedomosti, Ismailov estimated the turnover of AST at $ 2 billion, and the company itself at $ 3 billion.

In 2009, the Cherkizovsky market was closed, after which Ismailov’s business went downhill. He had to sell most of his assets, including Voentorg and the project for a new hotel on Nikitsky Boulevard.

In 2015, Ismailov was declared bankrupt in Russia, and two years later, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested him in absentia due to charges of organizing two murders and illegal arms trafficking.

Lawyer Vuksanovich previously told Pobjeda that the arrest and detention of the businessman was unfounded, given the fact that Ismailov is in the process of obtaining asylum. He called the persecution of a businessman politically and economically conditioned, without going into details.