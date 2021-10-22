Telman Ismailov received asylum in Montenegro and released

Telman Ismailov

Photo author, Viacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

Telman Ismailov, a Russian businessman of Azerbaijani origin, was released from a detention center in Montenegro after he was granted asylum in that country. The businessman was arrested in absentia by a Russian court in 2017.

The release of Ismailov is reported by Vijestima and other Montenegrin publications. This information was confirmed to them by the lawyer Milos Vuksanovich, explaining that Ismailov’s stay in extradition detention ceased to be necessary in connection with the granting of asylum to him. The businessman was awaiting extradition on the basis of a warrant issued by Russia.

“He received political asylum and has already been released from arrest,” Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova told Interfax. According to her, obtaining political asylum does not imply extradition, so Ismailov will not be extradited to Russia. The Montenegrin authorities have not yet confirmed the release, other details are unknown.

Ismailov is the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market and several large real estate objects in Moscow. He was arrested in Podgorica on October 1 on the basis of a Russian warrant. Russia has put him on the wanted list on charges of organizing the murder of two businessmen.

