Tesla Lost $ 51 Million In Bitcoin Investments In Q3 Despite Token Soaring 30%, Here’s Why

Lion fat: Return Kolya.

zowik: and hicotics!

Sea: Lion Fat (16:48), zowik (16:52),

and carp and lu4ika)

well and mendelei

zowik: is the crown really so cruel ..

Sea: galoshes again chocolate (reported) crocs

-Record revenue of USD 625.9 million increased by 73.0%

-Income growth was significant across all regions: America + 94.5%, Asia Pacific + 21.2%

– Growth in all regions was in double digits compared to the previous year

-Operating profit more than doubled to $ 203.1 million over the third quarter of 2020, and operating margin increased to 32.4% from 19.9% ​​over the prior year.

Sea: zowik (17:17), and hikota have children?

Well, I remember there was a disciple, and alas, he died, and then the children seem to be or relatives here on the forum wrote, they say so and so.

zowik: he hides his children)

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QcFzXKpFXo

sophisto: ducks are fed, dogs on alert are checked,

sophisto: the weather is great, warm, no wind, the water calms down with a breeze

Forex Guru: Sea (17:23), I asked him (hikotu) this question – he avoided answering (as always). I think you need to ask the Zhendos about the hikot.

Forex Guru: Sea (17:23), .. yeah, and they began to give the card number, for the funeral, they say.

sophisto: rts and brent -1.5 percents correlation

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTks3yqR9mI

Sea: Forex Guru (17:40), it was the case …. : Forex Guru (17:40), it was the case …. sophisto (17:47), well, this is essentially a lockdown, but oil is not clear, the partners’ reserves were not ice yesterday, maybe just how long you can go to the north and someone wanted to fix it ..

Sea: Nevzorov, of course, the bastard smiled yesterday))) knows how.

https://echo.msk.ru/programs/nevsredy/2922062-echo/

especially about the words of Peskov and the reaction of the beginning of the prison)

sophisto: Soon longists will exchange Gazprom for rubles, then there will be a propulsion system, and gas and oil will become cheaper when,

sophisto: http://www.astronet.ru/db/moon/moontable.html?cur_year=2021&ph0=on&ph1=on&ph2=on&ph3=on

and the apogee is on October 24, on the 28th Sobyanin closes the city, as Sergei Lavrov says – fucking lunatics)))

sophisto: Fucking gods for mov Square (((

sophisto: fucking))) but in Polish and Belarus))) : fucking))) but in Polish and Belarus))) Jebani szaleńcy

Cfnc: Sea (18:09), https://www.interfax.ru/russia/798434

sophisto: Sea (17:58), https: //turpogoda.ru/month_city.php? Sity = dubaj & mounth = 10

sophisto: Cfnc (18:35), people do nekuyi, right now the cops will cheat them)), it would be better if they were ducks, cats were fed in shelters,

sophisto: https://www.zakonrf.info/koap/20.3.1/

sophisto: Actions aimed at inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliating the dignity of a person or a group of persons on the basis of gender, race, nationality, language, origin, attitude to religion, as well as belonging to any social group, committed in public, including including using the mass media or information and telecommunication networks, including the “Internet” network, if these actions do not contain a criminal offense, – : Actions aimed at inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliating the dignity of a person or a group of persons on the basis of gender, race, nationality, language, origin, attitude to religion, as well as belonging to any social group, committed in public, including including using the mass media or information and telecommunication networks, including the “Internet” network, if these actions do not contain a criminal offense, – shall entail the imposition of an administrative fine on citizens in the amount of ten thousand to twenty thousand rubles, or compulsory work for a period of up to one hundred hours, or an administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days; for legal entities – from two hundred and fifty thousand to five hundred thousand rubles.

sophisto: https://turpogoda.ru/attraction.php?sity=ras-al_-hajma

sophisto: + 30- + 35 in Dubai, our summer

Lion fat: Sea (18:09), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SH9nMuJ71w

Lion fat: And this crap about “inciting hatred” is also such a peculiar thing.

Calling a spade a spade is what they call “incite discord”.

Only now all the scattered “federal channels” are busy only with inciting this discord.

To pendos, hahlam, gayrops

To everyone in a row.

All around are bad, only “we” are good.

Shtirlic: So … what’s with the Treasuries? Is profitability growing again? And America is not falling …

What’s wrong with this logic?))))

Forex Guru: who gave him a kiss in the eye? confess!

Forex Guru: learn)

https://ru.investing.com/equities/digital-world-acquisition

Lion fat: And silence…

Lion fat: CP All time record high.

Emery remained.

Lion fat: But not the fact that Emery will overhaul.

The situation is not at all standard.

Lagging behind recordhaev Sipi, and even more so Dow, emery.

Lion fat: I have thoughts about the reasons.

But I will not express them yet.

kergiz: lilit .. bought gold ..

Sea: kergiz (23:12), and hidden

Sea: loco-barn loses 0-1

Forex Guru: this is ahue)

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FCP8N-UWYAYMiWv?format=jpg&name=small

Forex Guru: Snap shares briefly fall as much as 30% after revenue miss due to iOS privacy changes; digital ad and other social stocks also dropping after-hours

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FCP_rdIXMAEx3Ma?format=jpg&name=360×360

Lion fat: Normally, “high technology” leaked out on the reports.

Forex Guru: snapchik finally came in) and how

Forex Guru: intel flew too

Forex Guru: since the summer I’ve been hatching it, this snap plea)

Forex Guru: Snap is quite heavy, someone probably got a margin call from funds by 30% fall, we’ll find out tomorrow.

Lion fat: Finally lucky?

yy))

Forex Guru: You are a fool, someone who knows how to wait with the right options and cheap hedges of tail events is always lucky. it is you jerking off pips for 5 minutes every day, I have sets of options for months, and they can hang in quarters.

Forex Guru: … however, to explain x *** to a stupid gambler .. it’s all the same as telling a hale about the gamut ..

Lion fat: No need to explain anything, Shurik.

You’ve already said everything.

I hatched for a long time and finally you got lucky …

)))))))

Lion fat: Congratulations!

yy))

harlowbutler: Forex Guru (23:54), do you think Gali doesn’t have a conservatory under her belt?

Forex Guru: harlowbutler (23:58), this is a different scale) not musical)

harlowbutler: It turns out that there were three kinds of males in the chimpanzee herd — Alpha, Beta and Gamma. The strongest were the Alpha males. The beta males were weaker, but only slightly, so they competed with the Alphas all the time. And the Gamma males were so weaker that they never got into a fight. The result was an interesting picture: while Alphas and Betas were wetting each other in the bushes, figuring out who was cooler, Gammas fertilized most of the females (c) : It turns out that there were three kinds of males in the chimpanzee herd — Alpha, Beta and Gamma. The strongest were the Alpha males. The beta males were weaker, but only slightly, so they competed with the Alphas all the time. And the Gamma males were so weaker that they never got into a fight. The result was an interesting picture: while Alphas and Betas were wetting each other in the bushes, figuring out who was cooler, Gammas fertilized most of the females (c) this?

Lion fat: Evra should push up again tomorrow.

https://charts.mql5.com/30/383/eurusd-h1-stonex-financial-ltd-2.png

Forex Guru: harlowbutler (00:08), https://optionclue.com/trading/options-trading/greki-realnye-optsiony/

harlowbutler: Forex Guru (00:12), clear)

lilit: kergiz (23:12), I see))

kergiz: Sea (23:30), zanykano ..))

lilit: kergiz (08:46), health!

and you “keep” the vulture?

kergiz: lilit (09:14), and happiness to you! yes dangles))

lilit: kergiz (09:41), now some kind of illusion, playing with thimbles 🙂

Lion fat: “The existing model of capitalism – and this is today the basis of social structure in the overwhelming majority of countries – has exhausted itself, within its framework there is no longer a way out of the tangle of increasingly tangled contradictions.” V.V. Puten. Loyal successor to the case of Kpupsky and Dzhugashvili. : “The existing model of capitalism – and this is today the basis of social structure in the overwhelming majority of countries – has exhausted itself, within its framework there is no longer a way out of the tangle of increasingly tangled contradictions.” V.V. Puten. Loyal successor to the case of Kpupsky and Dzhugashvili. And morons giggle when I call Putinism Bolshevism.

Morons, kule …

Lion fat: Because morons never see the point.

They “think” in images from the cinema.

lilit: Lion Fat (10:16), why do morons need to do it?

everything will be decided for them))

kergiz: lilit (10:01), it looks like yes ..

kergiz: lilit (10:01), do not let go of the feet ..

lilit: dax choto sausage

CB_: a couple of shortsunov funds are talking about morons)

endm: Lion Fat (10:14), the second time already outlined this thesis

CB_: you, Yankovsky, what exactly do you disagree with?)

Sea: kergiz (08:46), just don’t forget the place

Lion fat: lilit (10:21), Of course, everything was decided for them, they decide and will decide, Aksann.

And it is right.

It would be even better if morons were silent at the same time.

But they can’t!

yy))

But this is not so bad.

The trouble is that these morons, who don’t understand what’s what, are given the right to choose.

Choose in a broad sense.

From the “elections of power” to the choice of which vodka they should buy today and inject them with covid or not.

The task of the sane in such a situation is quite difficult, because they have to live in all this.

Lion fat: endm (10:37), Because he really “thinks” so.

Sea: Interview with this Jacques Attali (1981, about the fact that you need to make a pandemic and kill unnecessary ones), who just didn’t send))

Here is the disassembly.

https://pikabu.ru/story/zhaka_attali_obvinyayut_tom_chto_on_eshchyo_v_1981_godu_zhelal_sokratit_naselenie_zemli_pri_pomoshchi_virusov_i_pandemiy_8298287

lilit: Lion Fat (10:40), they are not able to decide on their own, therefore it is correct

Lion fat: All Puten has learned in life is to breed suckers.

I don’t think he read a single book at all.

Lion fat: lilit (10:43), They decide for themselves, Aksann.

And they decide that they are rubbed from the outside.

But this is “from the outside” in the days of universal informatization, a very oops thing.

Lion fat: dangerous.

Avatar: I think closer to spring the power of the Saudi dynasty will end in Saudi Arabia) they violated the main agreement with the United States and tried to go over to the side of Russia and China .. and Omerika does not forgive this)

Lion fat: Lion Fat (10:46), Puten “Marxism” feels “in his gut” …

CB_: the formidable albatross of the black days of the week)

Avatar: fart too end)

Lion fat: And Biden also crossed over.

yy))

Sea: Avatar (10:48), direct ruler of destinies. today

Lion fat: Everyone went over to Puten!

yy))

Avatar: who is this biden of yours at all?) aa this is that feeble old man who begs for money for expenses) nothing else is known about him)

Sea: Isn’t it ours?

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins and director Joel Sousa during the filming of the western “Rust,” which took place near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

endm: Lion Fat (10:42), moderate conservatism can be interpreted very broadly

Avatar: right now, just on the world stage, China and Russia rule, and there is no one else there)

Lion fat: endm (11:00), You can interpret anything very broadly, colleague.

What are you talking about?

Who interprets what?

))

Avatar: Sea (11:00), Ukrainian)

kergiz: Sea (10:38), we hedge the crypt ..

Lion fat: Avatar (11:01), And what do they “rule”?

yy))

Sea: Avatar (11:02), yes, died on the way to the hospital.