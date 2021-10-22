Tesla Report & Unemployment Data By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 reported its best quarter ever, but its stock is struggling to live up to its sky-high valuation. Donald Trump intends to return to social networks. Intel (NASDAQ 🙂 and AT&T (NYSE 🙂 will report earnings throughout the day. In the US, will be published weekly data on applications for unemployment benefits. China Evergrande Group (HK 🙂 has formally approached default. The first lockdown of this fall has come, as all shops, bars and restaurants will be closed in Moscow amid record deaths and infections. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Thursday, October 21st.

1. Tesla’s record quarter

Tesla posted the best quarter ever in revenue and earnings, but its stock has struggled to build on the gains, and their valuation looks overdone even by its own standards. Tesla shares are currently trading at 20 to sales and 451 to earnings over the past year.

The company reported record production and supply volumes in the three months to September. Its best-ever operating margin has been achieved despite industry-wide shipping and component shortages. This suggests that the company’s profits are no longer dependent on the sale of carbon credits.

The only thing that was highlighted was the absence of CEO Elon Musk at the regular conference with analysts, at which Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn warned that supply chain problems and rising production costs could affect the results of future quarters.

2. Trump returns to social media

Donald Trump returns to social media ahead of the widely anticipated presidential race in 2024.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will create a new social media platform called TRUTH Social to “challenge the tyranny of tech companies.” He has been banned from Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 and Twitter (NYSE 🙂 since his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

The platform, which will be owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, will go public through merger with SPAC, which went public in September. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ :).

Facebook and Twitter stocks reacted moderately to the news, dropping less than 1%.

3. The American market will open lower in anticipation of data on unemployment

Stock indices in the US will open lower. Wednesday’s earnings round was strong enough to push the August close high, but consolidation is likely to be par for the course on the day weekly jobless claims data is released at 08:30 AM ET (12:30 PM ET). GMT), the only serious economic report today.

By 06:20 am ET (10:10 GMT) it was down 100 points, or 0.3%, down 0.2%, and futures were down 0.1%.

The list of daily earnings reports is topped by AT&T before the market open and Intel after the close. Medical device group Danaher Corporation (NYSE 🙂 has already posted results that exceeded expectations, as did Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever (AS :), which followed Nestle (SIX 🙂 and Procter & Gamble (NYSE :)) which will be able to pass on to consumers the increased prices for raw materials.

4. The first quarantine in Russia this fall

The pandemic has not yet ended, but the first quarantine restrictions have already been introduced in the northern hemisphere: in Moscow and the Moscow region, it has been announced that businesses, shops, bars and restaurants will be suspended from October 28 to November 7.

This is because both new infections and deaths have hit record levels as a result of population evasion from the local Sputnik vaccine, which was the first effective COVID-19 vaccine authorized in any G20 country. Less than one third of Russia’s 140 million population is fully vaccinated.

The UK government has been forced to ditch speculation about the resumption of COVID-19 prevention measures following the elimination of mask requirements in the summer and refusal to accept vaccination passports. The number of new cases of the disease in the country is more than 60 thousand per day, while the mortality rate is also stable in the range from 130 to 140 people per day.

5. Evergrande is close to a formal default

China Evergrande is gradually approaching formal default after it was unable to complete the sale of its key profitable asset to pay off short-term obligations.

The troubled developer’s shares fell as much as 14% on the Hong Kong stock exchange when it resumed trading after a three-week hiatus following the announcement of the end of negotiations to sell a stake in its real estate services division to Hopson Developments.

The grace period for the first dollar bond on which Evergrande is late expires Friday night. Other developers currently do not make full payments on their dollar-denominated bonds on an almost daily basis. The exchange rate remains stable, reflecting the authorities’ confidence in containing systemic risks.

Written by Jeffrey Smith