Tesla share price hits record high after release of quarterly report – capitalization rushed to $ 1 trillion

Tesla shares surged to a record high in trading on Friday, pushing the EV maker even closer to joining the circle of companies with a market cap of over $ 1 trillion. Tesla’s securities peaked at $ 910 at auction in New York, bringing the capitalization of Elon Musk’s company to about $ 900 billion.

Tesla is the sixth largest publicly traded company in the United States. Its capitalization is about only a few billion lower than that of Facebook, which is estimated at $ 909 billion. After several sharp leaps earlier this year, by May, Tesla shares had dropped noticeably, but since June they have been steadily gaining in value. Two quarters of solid growth have shown that Tesla is much better at handling semiconductor shortages than ICE car manufacturers. Shipments and margins for the third quarter exceeded all forecasts.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note: “While Tesla was certainly impacted by the shortage, there are several reasons why the company’s supply volumes have suffered less than other car manufacturers. Since Tesla writes most of the firmware for electric vehicles itself, it is easier for Tesla to quickly switch to using alternative microcircuits when necessary.“.

Tesla makes two of the world’s best-selling electric vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y. “Despite the fact that the company has many competitors in the field of electric vehicles, Tesla continues to confidently dominate the market.“Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote on October 21.