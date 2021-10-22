Tesla shares renewed their maximum for the first time since January 2021 :: News :: RBC Investments

Electric Car Maker Securities Demand Rises On Strong Reporting

Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars, rose 1.5% to $ 907.13 per share on the NASDAQ exchange as of 17:02 Moscow time. They updated their all-time high for the first time since January 2021.

Tesla this week released a report for the third quarter of 2021, in which it reported nearly fivefold growth in net profit compared to the same period last year. The company earned $ 1.62 billion on GAAP, the third consecutive profit. A year earlier, the figure was $ 331 million. The company also achieved record revenue growth. In three months, total revenue increased by 57%, to $ 13.76 billion.

Tesla makes two of the world’s best-selling electric vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y. The company has weathered the pandemic and the global component supply chain crisis better than its competitors and posted record revenues for the fifth consecutive quarter, boosted by increased production at its plant in China, Reuters wrote.

After the release of positive reports, some investment houses revised their forecasts for the company’s shares. So analysts at Bank of America raised the target price for securities from $ 900 to $ 1000 in the future. Wedbush experts raised their estimate from $ 1000 to $ 1100. Nevertheless, the consensus forecast of the experts surveyed by Refinitiv is at the level of $ 740.2, which implies the potential for a fall from current values ​​by about 17%. 17 experts recommend the purchase of securities, 13 – to keep in the portfolio, and another 11 advise to sell the paper of the manufacturer of electric cars.

