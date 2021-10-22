https://ria.ru/20211021/tailand-1755695429.html
Thailand from November 1 will start admitting vaccinated citizens of 46 countries without quarantine
BANGKOK, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Thailand will begin admitting fully vaccinated citizens of 46 countries of the world without quarantine on November 1, Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-Ocha said on Tuesday on his Facebook page, without naming any country from the list. the improvement of the epidemiological situation in Thailand and in many countries of the world, as well as in connection with the ongoing transition of many countries from a direct fight against coronavirus infection to building a normal life in the constant presence of COVID-19, the Thai government decided to allow non-quarantine entry into the country from November 1 (more precisely, in 17 tourist zones, including Bangkok) fully vaccinated citizens of not 12, but 46 countries of the world, according to the post of the prime minister on the social network. The decision was also influenced by the fact that many countries, including the United States and neighboring Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, also announced the facilitation of the entry regime, and a number of countries, tourists from which tourists often visit Thailand, have lowered barriers to exit from of their citizens abroad, the head of the Thai government wrote. The main reason for opening the country, however, Prayut Chan-Ocha called the need to open up the opportunity for Thai citizens working in tourism and services to start earning income again. tourists can simply choose other destinations for their travels. Let’s all together redouble our efforts to make the year-end holiday season both joyful and profitable this year. , we can handle it. The fight against the pandemic today is the desire to learn how to live as normally as possible side by side with the coronavirus infection, “wrote Chan-Ocha. efforts to vaccinate the population, even despite the fact that Thailand is already in one of the first places in the world in terms of immunization rates, the prime minister wrote. Referring again to the countries whose citizens will be able to enter Thailand from November 1, Chan-Ocha wrote that and these countries, together with Thailand, should be responsible for the epidemiological safety of Thailand, and do everything to ensure that travelers comply with all epidemiological requirements adopted in their countries and in Thailand.
