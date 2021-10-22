the 14 th of July. DiCaprio, come and put things in order

Good morning!

In Tula, an exposition complex will be built in honor of the defense of the city during the Great Patriotic War, the cost of 300 million rubles. The money for this was allocated from the federal budget by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. This amount is comparable to the amounts allocated for road repairs in the Tula region and additional payments to local doctors for working with patients with coronavirus. Well, the cherry on top: part of the exposition will be devoted to the work of law enforcement agencies during the war. There they will install sculptures of NKVD officers and hang portraits of Stalin and Dzerzhinsky. And other news are:

France and Greece are introducing compulsory vaccination of doctors against coronavirus.

Yakut activists asked DiCaprio to help with the fires, after which the Yakut authorities said that they were fine without him.

Stylist Sergei Zverev is running for parliament in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The ECHR demanded that Russia ensure legal status for same-sex couples.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has resigned.

Lufthansa is changing the word “ladies and gentlemen” to gender-neutral.

Vaccination queue

In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 24 702 cases have been identified coronavirus… By the way, the website “Stopkoronavirus.rf”, which publishes official statistics on COVID-19, no longer displays statistics of active cases. The developers of the site explained that they removed the column as uninformative, because it was allegedly misinterpreted by some media outlets. But other data are also not encouraging: in Moscow in June, mortality increased by 24% compared to last summer. The mortality rate from coronavirus reaches almost 4%.

In the meantime, a fresh batch of vaccine has ended in Moscow in a day. “KoviVak”: On July 10, thousands of queues lined up behind her, now there are about two thousand people on the waiting lists in the capital. Here’s a breakdown of why. And here about another vaccine, “Sputnik V” – why he consistently fails registration in the European Union. And one last thing about vaccines: France and Greece are introducing compulsory vaccination of doctors against coronavirus. Those who fail to do so by mid-September face disciplinary action.

Elections and more

Activists in Yakutia asked the actor and founder of the environmental conservation fund Leonardo DiCaprio to help them with the fires. Rosa Dyachkovskaya, an eco-activist who was born in Yakutia and now lives in Bangkok, reached out to him. The actor promised to speak with the authorities, but they replied that the situation was under control. Now, due to fires, an emergency regime has been introduced in eight regions, and in Yakutia, fire is approaching populated areas.

Stylist Sergey Zverev is running for parliament of the Krasnoyarsk Territory from the Green Party. He goes to the polls because he is concerned about the situation with the environment in Kyzyl, Abakan and Minusinsk, where “during the heating season, people suffocate from coal dust.” Zverev is consistent in his position, for several years he has been protesting against the construction of a plant for bottling Baikal water for China and even went out with a picket on Red Square.

And in the Khabarovsk Territory, there is son of the former governor Sergei Furgal Anton. He left the Liberal Democratic Party and will go self-nominated. Here is an interview with him. And here is the news on his father’s case. It turned out that it is almost entirely based on the testimony of a former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Pershin, who, in turn, referred to the words of an old friend. “Meduza” learned about this and received the materials of the criminal case anonymously.

Courts and investigation

TV channel “Rain” appealed to the Investigative Committee because of threats to presenter Anna Mongait. The TV channel demanded to initiate a criminal case under the article on obstructing the journalist’s professional activities with threats of violence. She began to write on social networks after an interview with a lesbian couple who starred for the cover of Russian Elle.

appealed to the Investigative Committee because of threats to presenter Anna Mongait. The TV channel demanded to initiate a criminal case under the article on obstructing the journalist’s professional activities with threats of violence. She began to write on social networks after an interview with a lesbian couple who starred for the cover of Russian Elle. Resident of Volgograd Alexander Mordovsky received six years in prison on charges of extremism, because he denied the collapse of the USSR and did not recognize the existence of Russia. The investigation considered him one of the leaders of a public association, whose activities were recognized as extremist and banned in Russia. Most likely, we are talking about the harmless “Union of Slavic Forces of Russia”.

received six years in prison on charges of extremism, because he denied the collapse of the USSR and did not recognize the existence of Russia. The investigation considered him one of the leaders of a public association, whose activities were recognized as extremist and banned in Russia. Most likely, we are talking about the harmless “Union of Slavic Forces of Russia”. Interregional trade union of public transport workers to sue for suspension from work refused vaccinations employees. Metro employees and tram drivers in Moscow were offered to sign additional agreements to labor contracts, obliging them to be vaccinated, at least 10 people refused and immediately lost their jobs.

employees. Metro employees and tram drivers in Moscow were offered to sign additional agreements to labor contracts, obliging them to be vaccinated, at least 10 people refused and immediately lost their jobs. ECtHR recognized the impossibility of registering same-sex marriage in Russia as a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. He ordered the Russian authorities to ensure legal status for same-sex couples. The court made such a decision in the cases of three same-sex couples who applied for marriage to the Russian registry offices. They were refused there, because in Russia there is only a “union of a man and a woman.”

What’s with the neighbors

Interior Minister Of Ukraine Arsen Avakov resigned. He was appointed to the post after the Maidan in 2014, and he was the last of the two ministers of the previous government who remained in the Cabinet under the new government. There is no specific reason for his departure, most likely, it is associated with the position of part of the closest circle of President Zelensky. The head of the Center for Applied Political Research “Penta” Vladimir Fesenko tells about it here.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine calls on the Rada to legalize medical cannabis – with tight control. On Tuesday, activists and patients came out to parliament, who, according to them, need such a drug. In the first reading, the law did not pass. Here Dmitry Sherembey, the head of the 100% Life charity foundation, explains why medical cannabis is needed in principle and why it is important to legalize it at the state level.

Putin and Lukashenko met in Petersburg. They praised each other, named them reliable partners, confirmed their status to each other. In the meantime, the process of the “student case” is coming to an end in Belarus. Twelve people: students, a graduate student and a teacher from various Belarusian universities are accused of organizing the protests. They spoke with the last word, here is the synopsis.

V Kazakhstan the famous artist Askhat Akhmedyarov and activist Aliya Akhmalisheva were detained. Akhmedyarov, dressed as a shaman, with a drum and a whip, performed a “cleansing” ritual in front of the House of Ministries. At this time Akhmalisheva was waving a flag with the inscription: “Let’s save Bozzhyra” – this is the tract where they are going to build a giant hotel.

Around the world

Authorities South Africa enlisted the military to quell the riots that followed the verdict of former President Jacob Zume. At the end of June, he received 15 months in prison for refusing to testify as part of a corruption investigation. Now his supporters are demanding that he be released. During several days of unrest, at least six people were killed.

Lufthansa changes the address “ladies and gentlemen” to gender-neutral. This solution aims to ensure that all passengers feel comfortable, including those who do not identify themselves as male or female. Now they will use phrases like “dear guests” or “good morning / good evening”.

Former Chief Justice Alabama Roy Moore lost his trial against British comedian Sasha Baron Cohen. Moore demanded compensation in $ 95 million for the fact that Cohen, without warning, removed him in one of his shows and there deftly ridiculed the conservative views of the politician and information that he harassed minors.

Six links

Sincerely yours,

Seven forty