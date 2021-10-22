The authorities of the Moscow region allowed the extension of the autumn wave of COVID until December :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / TASS



A new wave of coronavirus in the Moscow region may last until December if residents do not comply with the restrictive measures taken, said the Minister of Health, Deputy Prime Minister of the region Svetlana Strigunkova, TASS reports.

“Until December, we will go on quite high numbers for detection and hospitalization, if we do not take the measures that we have already taken,” the minister said.

According to her, the wave of coronavirus, which began on September 15, repeats the trend of increasing incidence last fall. The number of cases has been increasing for the seventh week, and the number of cases breaks records of previous waves, including the summer one, which, according to Strigunkova, was “explosive and sharp”.,>

The Minister of Health of the region noted that no stabilization of the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 has yet been observed. At the same time, SARS is spreading intensively and cases of influenza are recorded, which creates a great burden on the health care system. Strigunkova stressed that an ambulance in the Moscow region leaves for 11 thousand calls a day, and 220 thousand people come to clinics. These figures are twice as high as pre-pandemic.

According to her, more than 3.7 million residents of the Moscow region were vaccinated from the infection (herd immunity, according to the headquarters, is 64.8%). Of these, 1% are infected with COVID-19. Among those hospitalized, the proportion of those vaccinated reaches 15%.

Against the background of an increase in the incidence of diseases, the authorities of the Moscow region declared the days from October 28 to November 7 non-working. During this period, catering establishments stop working (only take-out and delivery will work), non-food stores and shopping centers, beauty salons, fitness clubs and swimming pools, spas, baths, dental offices, children’s playrooms. Also, mass events are canceled, entrance to theaters and museums is allowed only to those vaccinated or ill in the last six months.

Over the past day in the Moscow region, 2,428 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths and 2,116 cases of recovery have been identified, follows from the data of the headquarters. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 493,343 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the region, 8,417 have died and another 422,881 have recovered.