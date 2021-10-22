The authorities of the Moscow region sent students on vacation on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

This decision will affect both university students and colleges. They will go on vacation from October 28 to November 7

Photo: Alexey Maishev / RIA Novosti



The authorities of the Moscow region decided to send students of universities and colleges during non-working days from October 28 to November 7 on vacation. Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Region Government Irina Kaklyugina announced this at a briefing.

Answering the questions about how to be students of colleges and universities and whether they will need to attend classes during this period, Kaklyugina said: “No, for college and university students it is also a non-working week [будет] vacation. You don’t need to attend classes. “

She also said that schoolchildren during this period will also go on vacation. The deputy head of the government recalled that school holidays were planned from November 15, however, due to the decision of the authorities to introduce non-working days, it was decided to postpone the holidays. “This is done so that children fully master the school curriculum, and that is, otherwise we would have to unlearn this extra vacation week, for example, in the summer or at the expense of winter or spring holidays,” she explained.

Ministry of Education and Science offered two options for universities on non-working days



On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days amid a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The head of state noted that non-working days are set taking into account the preservation of wages for employees. The decree stated that the regional authorities can establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation.