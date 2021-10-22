The benefits of traveling by train: 5 thrilling thrillers

Movies that will not let you get bored on the road.

Some people like to fly on airplanes. Others are closer to trains. We have prepared a selection of 5 thrillers that take place right on the train. These stories prove that travel can be exciting and will surprise you not only with the local beauties outside the window and chicken in foil.

Train to Busan (2018)

We decided to visit relatives in the outback, bought train tickets, arrived at the station, and got into our carriage. Suddenly your travel companion began to bite passengers … For lovers of trains and films about zombies – the Korean film “Train to Busan”. The main character is the office clerk Sok U. For his daughter’s birthday, he decided to take the girl to her mother in Busan. During the dispatch of the train, a woman bitten by a zombie ran into the last carriage. The infection began to spread rapidly throughout the carriage. Now the hero has another goal – he must save himself and save his daughter from the crowd of the dead.

Source Code (2011)

The terrorists planted a bomb on the train. There are 8 minutes to prevent a disaster. What action will you take? Source Code protagonist Colter Stevens faced this problem. Only his train goes not to the south of Russia, but to Chicago. On the way, Jake Gyllenhaal’s hero meets a pretty girl Christina. They talk sweetly, when suddenly the train explodes. Stevens awakens inside the capsule, where he is greeted through the monitor screen by secret agent Colleen Goodwin. She explains to the hero that his goal is to prevent a catastrophe. Critics have described the film as a cross between Groundhog Day and Murder on the Orient Express.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Agatha Christie’s novel Murder on the Orient Express was filmed three times. In 2017, an adaptation of the detective by British actor and director Kenneth Branagh was released. He also played the main role – detective Hercule Poirot. The star cast was joined by Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Judy Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer and Willem Dafoe. In the story, an eccentric Belgian is investigating the murder of a rich man Edward Ratchett and must solve the puzzle as quickly as possible before the criminal strikes again… And yes – all the events of the picture take place on a luxury train.

“Passenger” (2018)

Liam Neeson still can’t get home safely. In “Air Marshal” the plane with him on board was captured by a group of terrorists. In “Passenger” the plot is about the same, but much more confusing. On the way home to the former police officer Michael joins the mysterious fellow traveler Joanna. She invites the main character to solve the problem – to find out which of the passengers is superfluous. As a reward for solving the puzzle, the prize is $ 75 thousand. Fights, shootings and a famously twisted plot – as always with Liam Neeson in the lead role.

“Trans-Siberian Express” (2007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgsTG3LV6xs

In the story, a young American couple Roy and Jesse (Woody Harrelson and Emily Mortimer) go to Moscow from the Christian mission in China. The train travels along the Trans-Siberian Railway… They chose this route for the sake of new experiences. The lovers meet a mysterious couple who will add deception and murder to their journey. The director of the melodrama, Brad Anderson, managed to convey the atmosphere of train romance. Also in the film there are a lot of “cranberries” – nesting dolls, a balalaika and a swearing policeman, played by Ben Kingsley. In 2020, the painting took 3rd place in the top “The most delusional films about Russia.”