The British tabloid Daily Express published an article about Poland’s reaction to the gas crisis in Europe. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The British tabloid Daily Express published an article about Poland’s reaction to the gas crisis in Europe. According to the article, the Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland Michal Kurtyka demanded that the European Commission investigate whether Gazprom has anything to do with the gas shortage in the European market. At the same time, Warsaw claims that its pipelines are not used to their full capacity, and therefore there is no need for Nord Stream 2. The publication caused an active response from readers in the comments. Russia decides for itself how to sell and transport its gas, “- wrote the user MShepp.” Well, what can these EU appointees do? Nothing but extortion. recognizes Russian domination of energy supplies? ” – asked RichOn. “Poland asks the EU for help? Interesting. This country makes money on gas transit and yapping at the hand that feeds her. In this case, she barks at her two feeding hands. It’s funny,” Monaisland said. “What does Russia care about laws. The EU, she’s not in the EU. Maybe the EU wants to bring her to court, which is ruled by Brussels? I can’t wait for a response from Russia. Where will she send them? ” – noted MichaelLumley. “Warsaw is accusing someone of violating EU laws? Are you kidding?” – JSM sarcastically. “It would seem that the Polish Minister of Climate and Environment should be pleased that less fossil fuels will pass through his country! Or does the green lobby work differently?” The WGC asked. “The EU has spent trillions on useless green technologies and is now at the mercy of Putin,” TheRicardo said. Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. The Kremlin, in response to accusations against Russia of high gas prices, stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources, they hoped for wind power generation, and there was no wind for several months. Gazprom has repeatedly pointed to insufficient gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, and on September 17, the head of the company, Alexey Miller, linked price records with this factor and did not rule out new ones in the near future. At the same time, Gazprom stresses that it supplies gas to Europe in full compliance with its contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies – to the extent available.

