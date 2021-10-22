The capitalization of the owner of Snapchat fell by 30% due to the new policy of Apple

The company said a new privacy policy, which requires the app to ask users if they want to be tracked, will reduce its revenue growth.

Snap, the owner of the Snapchat messenger, plummeted 30% to $ 52.48 a share after the close of trading on the US exchanges on October 21, according to Trading View. The stock began to decline sharply following the release of the company’s Q3 2021 earnings.

Commenting on the earnings, Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel said the company’s advertising business was “disorganized” in the third quarter due to changes in the privacy of Apple’s iPhone. Because of this, Snap also expects revenue growth to slow down in the fourth quarter.

Snap’s forecast for the fourth quarter: Revenue – growth by 27-32%, to $ 1.165- $ 1.205 billion. In the previous quarter, the company had expected growth by 58-60%.

Adjusted EBITDA – $ 135- $ 175 million

Following Snap, shares of Facebook, Twitter and other social media and digital advertising companies plummeted. Facebook shares dropped 7.9% at a low, Twitter – 8.3%, Alphabet – $ 3.9%. Trade Desk and Magnite, owners of advertising platforms, lost 7.5% and 8.2%, respectively.

Tech companies have long been concerned about changes to privacy known as ATT (App Tracking Transparency), which is the transparency of app tracking. The new feature asks users in a pop-up window if they want to be followed. According to opponents of the innovation, it will be much more difficult for advertisers to track the effectiveness of their digital advertising.

According to mobile analytics provider Flurry, US users choose tracking only 16% of the time when asked. Snap said it is developing additional tools to help ad partners achieve their goals to address this issue.

Snap executives also attributed negative expectations for the fourth quarter to supply chain disruptions holding back companies’ short-term ad spending as they don’t want to drive demand for products they may not have in stock.

What Snap’s reporting showed revenue – $ 1.07 billion (+ 57% compared to the same quarter of 2020), forecast $ 1.07-1.085 billion;

net loss – $ 72 million, 64% less than a year earlier;

loss per share – $ 0.05 against a loss of $ 0.14 a year earlier;

Adjusted EBITDA – $ 174.2 million (+ 209%);

free cash flow (FCF) – $ 51.7 million against a negative value of $ 69.6 million a year earlier;

number of daily active users – 306 million (+57 million)

