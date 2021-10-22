https://ria.ru/20211022/pozhar-1755734510.html
The cause of the fire at the plant in the Ryazan region is named
The cause of the fire at the Elastic plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region was a violation of the technological process, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The reason for the fire at the Elastic plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region was a violation of the technological process, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told RIA Novosti. clarified that the area of the fire is being established. According to preliminary data, there is no threat to the population. “Unfortunately, there are victims,” the agency’s interlocutor added.
