The cause of the fire at the plant in the Ryazan region is named

2021-10-22T09: 38

2021-10-22T09: 38

2021-10-22T11: 02

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The reason for the fire at the Elastic plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region was a violation of the technological process, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told RIA Novosti. clarified that the area of ​​the fire is being established. According to preliminary data, there is no threat to the population. “Unfortunately, there are victims,” ​​the agency’s interlocutor added.

