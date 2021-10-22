The cement deposit will enter the construction cluster of the Khabarovsk Territory

https://ria.ru/20211022/mestorozhdenie-1755724617.html

The developed Nilanskoye cement field will enter the future construction cluster of the Khabarovsk Territory, said the head of the region Mikhail Degtyarev. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

KHABAROVSK, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The developed Nilanskoye cement field will enter the future construction cluster of the Khabarovsk Territory, said the head of the region Mikhail Degtyarev. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to create an industrial cluster in the Khabarovsk Territory by July 1, 2022 for the implementation of construction projects and ensure demand for them. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the head of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev were appointed responsible. At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in September, Putin pointed out the shortage of building materials in the Far East and called for “to multiply their production.” In mid-October, the head of the region announced that the Amurstal plant (Komsomolsk-on-Amur) would production of building materials. This is the only metallurgical enterprise in the Far East that produces steel using electric steelmaking technology with further processing into long products. Earlier, Degtyarev stated that he signed an order to create a working group that will form a cluster. Thus, the authorities intend to solve the problem of the shortage of building materials. Priority projects for the region were named – the construction of housing, the development of the Malmyzhskoye field, the construction of the BAM and the PNU campus. “The construction cluster is a new topic, but for us it is of key importance. This is a direct order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here we work with large companies, builders , economists to predict the demand and needs for each type of building materials. By July next year we will present a pool of investors, sites where new enterprises will be built, deposits that will be developed for the production of building materials, their range and volumes, the number of jobs created ” – concluded Degtyarev. The head of the region answered questions from journalists during a press conference timed to coincide with the 83rd anniversary of the Khabarovsk Territory.

