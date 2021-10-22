the company made a statement – UNIAN

Earlier it was stated that the basis for “ZAZ Odessa” will be the Chinese compact crossover Besturn T77

The price of new items will start from 550 thousand hryvnia / Photo Auto.today

Information has appeared on the Internet that the ZAZ automobile concern will produce a new crossover, called Odessa.

As UNIAN was informed in the press service of ZAZ, this information is not reliable.

Information about the new crossover appeared on the Auto.today resource.

According to the newspaper, the release of the crossover is planned to begin at the end of 2022. The price of new items will start from 550 thousand hryvnia.

The basis for “ZAZ Odessa” will be the Chinese compact crossover Besturn T77. It has been produced by the FAW Group since 2018.

As noted, the crossover will receive a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 160 hp. The developers will install a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed “robot”.

The base for “Odessa” – FAW Besturn T77 – in front is equipped with a massive radiator grille, has LED lighting, and wheels with a diameter of 17 to 19 inches. The interior of the crossover has a digital electronic instrument panel, a multimedia system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, all-round visibility and a panoramic roof.

Elena Kovalenko