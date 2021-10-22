The court arrested the deputy director general of TsENKI after checking Roscosmos :: Society :: RBC

The Blagoveshchensk City Court imprisoned Marat Arustamov, Deputy Director General of the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (operator of civilian spaceports in Russia, TsENKI), on suspicion of fraud. This was reported to RIA Novosti by the press secretary of the court, Alexander Voronin.

“Arustamov was detained for two months, until December 20, he is suspected of fraud under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code, ”he said. The maximum punishment under the article on large-scale fraud provides for imprisonment for up to ten years.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that Arustamov was suspected of taking bribes to finance work carried out by the Respect-SM construction company, which acted as a contractor for the construction of a residential complex on the territory of the Vostochny cosmodrome. In addition, it was supposed to create a complete engineering infrastructure in ZATO “Tsiolkovsky”, build objects of social and cultural and welfare, as well as improve the territory.

The publication clarified that last October, the general director of Respect-SM Alik Aleksanyan, through a friend, turned to Arustamov with a request to transfer an advance payment of 200 million rubles to his company. The article said that he agreed, “but for a rollback of 1.5 million rubles.” As the head of Respect-SM pointed out, payment for construction work at the Vostochny cosmodrome was received only for kickbacks in the amount of up to 5% of the payments.