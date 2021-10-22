The court suspended the activity of the waste disposal complex in Zapadnoye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Nadezhdinsky District Court decided to suspend the activities of Sistema LLC for the collection, transportation, disposal, and disposal of waste. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory.

The prosecutor of the Primorsky Territory filed a statement of claim with the Nadezhdinsky District Court. An assessment will be made of the legality of Sistema LLC’s implementation of activities for the collection, transportation, disposal, disposal, treatment of hazard class IV waste, as well as the legality of the concluded lease agreement for the site.

On Friday, October 22, the court granted the prosecutor’s petition to take measures to secure the claim in the form of suspension of the activities of Sistema LLC. The execution of interim measures and the results of the consideration of the claim are under control.

Recall that 100 tons of pesticides were brought from the Amur region to Primorye from the Vostochny cosmodrome and another 900 tons should be brought. According to the terms of reference, waste of II and III hazard class is subject to disposal. The regional government said it was not aware of these plans and intends to find legal grounds to send the cargo back. The entrepreneur was sent a decision to terminate the lease unilaterally.