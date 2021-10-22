The death toll in a fire at a plant in the Ryazan region has reached 17

https://ria.ru/20211022/ryazan-1755833538.html

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in an explosion in a workshop for the production of gunpowder in the Ryazan region has increased to 17 people, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. 30 Moscow time, the explosion killed 17 people, “- said the agency’s interlocutor. Specialists from the Shilovsky Interdistrict Medical Center and Ryazan State Medical University named after I.P. Pavlova. According to emergency services, the workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition. Search and rescue work at the scene was completed. Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported about a fire at the Elastic plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. The cause of the fire was a violation of the technological process. Psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working on the spot. The deputy chairman of the Ryazan government Dmitry Filippov and the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan also went there. A criminal case was initiated on violation of industrial safety requirements, which resulted in the death of one or more people. It will be taken care of by the central office of the UK.

