The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15
2021-10-22T11: 32
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in an explosion in a gunpowder shop at a plant in the Ryazan region has grown to 15 people, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. “in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. According to emergency services, the workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition. 150 square meters.
news
ru-RU
