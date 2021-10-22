https://ria.ru/20211022/zavod-1755757167.html

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rose to 15 – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

The death toll in an explosion in a gunpowder shop at a plant in the Ryazan region has grown to 15 people, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T11: 32

2021-10-22T11: 32

2021-10-22T11: 38

Ryazan Oblast

incidents

explosion

shilovsky district

Russia

explosion on the territory of the Ryazan plant

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755747976_0:51:1040:636_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e61cf08cc9b4f78834f20492037cae.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in an explosion in a gunpowder shop at a plant in the Ryazan region has grown to 15 people, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. “in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. According to emergency services, the workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition. 150 square meters.

https://ria.ru/20211022/pozhar-1755750434.html

Ryazan Oblast

shilovsky district

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755747976_0-0:1040:780_1920x0_80_0_0_69bfb5b91942bbb001cb577276acb6d4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ryazan region, incident, explosion, shilovsky district, russia, explosion on the territory of the ryazan plant