The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
23

https://ria.ru/20211022/zavod-1755757167.html

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rose to 15 – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

The death toll in an explosion in a gunpowder shop at a plant in the Ryazan region has grown to 15 people, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T11: 32

2021-10-22T11: 32

2021-10-22T11: 38

Ryazan Oblast

incidents

explosion

shilovsky district

Russia

explosion on the territory of the Ryazan plant

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755747976_0:51:1040:636_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e61cf08cc9b4f78834f20492037cae.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in an explosion in a gunpowder shop at a plant in the Ryazan region has grown to 15 people, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. “in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. According to emergency services, the workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition. 150 square meters.

https://ria.ru/20211022/pozhar-1755750434.html

Ryazan Oblast

shilovsky district

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755747976_0-0:1040:780_1920x0_80_0_0_69bfb5b91942bbb001cb577276acb6d4.jpg

ryazan region, incident, explosion, shilovsky district, russia, explosion on the territory of the ryazan plant

11:32 10/22/2021 (updated: 11:38 10/22/2021)

The death toll in an explosion at a plant in the Ryazan region rises to 15

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here