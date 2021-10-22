The director of “Yeralash” was detained on charges of pedophilia

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/rezhissera_eralasha_zaderzhali_po_obvineniyu_v_pedofilii https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/rezhissera_eralasha_zaderzhali_po_obvineniyu_v_pedofilii 2021.10.21

In Moscow, investigators have charged Ilya Belostotsky, director of the Yeralash children’s comic newsreel, with the corruption of minors. This was reported by TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

“Ilya Belostotsky was detained in Moscow for indecent acts against minors, but later the charge was tightened up to Part 3 of Art. 134 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Sexual intercourse and other actions of a sexual nature with a person under the age of sixteen”), which provides for punishment of up to 10 years, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

The director is currently in jail. The criminal case against Belostotsky is being investigated by the capital’s Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee.

As clarifies the telegram channel “112”, child pornography was found at the director’s house. He was detained a year ago, all this time his relatives were hiding the disappearance of Belostotsky, saying that he was ill and could not get in touch.

Ilya Belostotsky has been a member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers since 2004, director of Yeralash and the Trail TV series.