The dollar fell below 70 rubles for the first time since June 2020

2021-10-22T13: 56
2021-10-22T13: 56
2021-10-22T14: 51
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The ruble is growing sharply against the dollar and against the euro – the American currency fell below 70 rubles, the euro – below 81.5 rubles. So, the dollar fell to 69.82 rubles – the minimum since June 2020, and the euro – to 81.28 rubles, minimum since July of the same year. By 13:42 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate “tomorrow” settlements lost 98 kopecks, dropping to 70.11 rubles, the euro rate decreased by 1.07 rubles – to 81.58. expensive oil and an increase in the key rate of the Bank of Russia. Thus, the Central Bank raised this indicator by 0.75 percentage points at once – up to 7.5 per annum. At the same time, analysts expected a less decisive step – 0.5 percentage points. In addition, the dollar index also fell (the rate against a basket of currencies of six countries – the main trade partners of the United States). It lost 0.15 percent, dropping to 93.63 points. Against this backdrop, world oil prices shifted to growth, as the cheaper dollar makes commodities more accessible to investors who own other currencies. – up to $ 82.84.
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti… The ruble is growing sharply against the dollar and against the euro – the American currency fell below 70 rubles, the euro – below 81.5 rubles.
So, the dollar fell to 69.82 rubles – the minimum since June 2020, and the euro – to 81.28 rubles, the minimum since July of the same year.
By 13:42 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate by “tomorrow” settlements was losing 98 kopecks, dropping to 70.11 rubles, the euro rate declining by 1.07 rubles – to 81.58.
Expensive oil and an increase in the key rate of the Bank of Russia have a positive effect on the exchange rate of the Russian currency. Thus, the Central Bank raised this indicator by 0.75 percentage points at once – up to 7.5 per annum. At the same time, analysts expected a less decisive step – 0.5 percentage points.
In addition, the dollar index also declined (the rate against a basket of currencies of six countries – the main trade partners of the United States). It lost 0.15 percent, dropping to 93.63 points. Against this backdrop, world oil prices shifted to growth, as the cheaper dollar makes commodities more accessible to investors who own a different currency.
By 13:04 Moscow time, December futures for Brent crude oil rose in price to $ 85.06 per barrel, and for WTI – to $ 82.84.
