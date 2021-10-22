https://ria.ru/20211022/valyuta-1755787604.html

The dollar fell below 70 rubles for the first time since June 2020

The dollar rate fell below 70 rubles for the first time since June 2020 – Russia news today

The dollar fell below 70 rubles for the first time since June 2020

The ruble is growing sharply against the dollar and against the euro – the American currency fell below 70 rubles, the euro – below 81.5 rubles. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T13: 56

2021-10-22T13: 56

2021-10-22T14: 51

economy

Ruble’s exchange rate

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/103598/93/1035989372_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_607a29241575b23a9c7b3db8198295ff.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The ruble is growing sharply against the dollar and against the euro – the American currency fell below 70 rubles, the euro – below 81.5 rubles. So, the dollar fell to 69.82 rubles – the minimum since June 2020, and the euro – to 81.28 rubles, minimum since July of the same year. By 13:42 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate “tomorrow” settlements lost 98 kopecks, dropping to 70.11 rubles, the euro rate decreased by 1.07 rubles – to 81.58. expensive oil and an increase in the key rate of the Bank of Russia. Thus, the Central Bank raised this indicator by 0.75 percentage points at once – up to 7.5 per annum. At the same time, analysts expected a less decisive step – 0.5 percentage points. In addition, the dollar index also fell (the rate against a basket of currencies of six countries – the main trade partners of the United States). It lost 0.15 percent, dropping to 93.63 points. Against this backdrop, world oil prices shifted to growth, as the cheaper dollar makes commodities more accessible to investors who own other currencies. – up to $ 82.84.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211018/neft-1755072710.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/103598/93/1035989372_112 0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_da21c392fd48d59e42b1fbcd7c2f57db.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ruble exchange rate