The dollar is on the verge of a new wave of growth

Schedule dollar index at intervals of 4 hours

The US dollar fell against its peers on Friday and will decline for the second week in a row on news that the heavily indebted real estate company China Evergrande Group has staved off a default, fueling an appetite for risky assets.

Concerns about a developer with a commitment equal to 2% of China’s gross domestic product have prompted investors to flock to currencies that are perceived as safe havens, such as the US dollar and government debt.

Fears of economic contamination have led a number of other heavily indebted developers to be hit by the credit rating downgrades.

But a few days before the deadline that would lead the developer to formal default and shock global markets, the company provided the funds to pay interest on the USD bond.

“So while this is good news in terms of imminent formal default, the uncertainty will remain high until further clarity is available regarding the position of Evergrande and other real estate companies in China,” strategists at MUFG said.

The dollar index fell 0.1% to 93.61, allowing it to continue falling for the second week in a row. It remains above Thursday’s low of 93.4960.

But the broader market picture continues to support the rise in the US dollar, as rising bond yields on tighter inflation expectations are expected to support the dollar.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries held near its highest level this year at 1.7%, while the yield difference between comparable US and German debt was 177 basis points.

What’s more, growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will be one of the leaders in monetary tightening ahead of other major central banks also prompts investors like UBS Wealth Management to keep the dollar as their preferred currency in their portfolio. …

The dollar may be poised for a new wave of gains after the DXY dollar index fell to its lowest in more than three weeks on Thursday, as investors again look to the prospects for a reduction in quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve and further normalization of its monetary policy, experts say. ING.

“A fairly compelling US corporate earnings season will keep concerns about high inflation and the prospect of a rapid tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, which, in our view, should provide a basis for a new gradual appreciation of the dollar over the next few weeks,” the bank said in a statement.

As noted by ING, record highs in the US stock markets have not put pressure on the dollar in recent days.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

How China Evergrande’s debt problems create systemic risk

The dollar against the euro renewed a maximum of 15 months amid the intensification of the global energy crisis