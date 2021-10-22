The European Commission saw no signs of speculation in the gas market

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755851405.html

BRUSSELS, October 22 – RIA Novosti, Maria Knyazeva. The European Commission at this stage does not have any facts that would speak of speculation in the gas market, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after the summit of EU heads of state. “We do not have any facts at the moment,” said It is about the plans of the EU authorities to study the work of gas markets, including for speculation. The EU is faced with a strong increase in gas prices, which led to higher electricity prices, which puts pressure on consumers and the economy of the Union. Due to the jump in prices, it has become difficult for many families in the European Union to make ends meet, in addition, there are companies that risk being closed because of this, the head of the European Commission said earlier.

