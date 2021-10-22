https://ria.ru/20211022/zabory-1755865857.html

The European Union refused to finance the construction of fences at the borders

The European Union refused to finance the construction of fences at the borders – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

The European Union refused to finance the construction of fences at the borders

At the summit, EU leaders discussed the issue of building barriers on the external borders of the Union, but agreed that the construction of walls and barriers should not be RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T19: 04

2021-10-22T19: 04

2021-10-22T19: 04

in the world

Europe

Belarus

Poland

European Union

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen

migrants

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755777517_0 0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_12ad3bed9a5b761800ff86d21f461cae.jpg

BRUSSELS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. At the summit, EU leaders discussed the issue of building barriers on the external borders of the union, but agreed that the construction of walls and barriers should not be financed from the general budget, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference following the EU summit. In connection with the influx of illegal migrants to the Baltic States and Poland across the border with Belarus, these states are actively building barriers on the external European borders, discussions have been initiated on financing these barriers from the European Union. “Indeed, there was a discussion on this topic. As you know, there is funding from the EU budget, this funding extends not only to equipment, including electronic equipment, partly to personnel, but also to infrastructure. It was the so-called physical infrastructure. We, both in the European Commission and in the European Parliament, agree that the construction of fences or barbed wire barriers should not financed from the EU budget, “said Von der Leyen. Currently, a temporary barbed wire fence has been installed on the border of Belarus and Poland. As explained by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kaminsky, a permanent fence equipped with a monitoring and motion detection system will be built on the border with Belarus. According to preliminary data, the project will cost the Polish treasury 1.615 billion zlotys (more than 400 million dollars). At the end of September, the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs signed a new agreement on the construction of a temporary fence on the border with Belarus for 2.4 million euros. Later, they plan to install a permanent fence. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accusing official Minsk of creating a migration crisis. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory. a problem and is more likely aimed at the media than at actually increasing the effectiveness of border protection.

https://ria.ru/20211016/zabor-1754861270.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/migranty-1755838499.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/migranty-1755755378.html

Europe

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755777517_347 0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e2d2c4d2f3b66b0539c9d2157ba39df4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Europe, Belarus, Poland, European Union, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, migrants