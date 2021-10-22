The European Union threatened Belarus with new sanctions due to migrants :: Politics :: RBK

The gas issue needs to be studied

There were many questions on the summit agenda. Gas was the top priority – the problem of high prices and the possible reaction of the European Union. The gas issue was discussed on Thursday. The final communiqué indicated that the European Commission was commissioned by the leaders to conduct a study of the gas and electricity market in order to determine whether additional regulatory measures are needed. The European Investment Bank has been tasked with exploring what needs to be done to accelerate investments in the energy transition. The Czech Republic, Poland and Spain insisted on the need for such an analysis, Reuters reports, citing sources. According to these countries, part of the blame for the rise in prices lies with speculators. Poland also considers it necessary for Brussels to establish whether the behavior of the Russian supplier Gazprom could lead to such an increase. Three more countries – Spain, Italy, Greece – proposed to discuss the possibility of centralized gas purchases. “We agreed to study how to create strategic gas reserves, as well as explore the possibility of joint purchases,” said von der Leyen of the agreements reached at the summit. The first results of this study should be in mid-November, and their discussion will take place at the summit in December, she added.

EU leaders have different views on what caused the rise in prices. According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the problem is the transition to new energy sources announced by the EU. “Rising prices, introducing new regulations, skyrocketing prices, destroying the middle class,” he assessed the results of the reform on Thursday before the summit. “Utopian fantasy is killing us – that’s the problem with energy prices,” he said. Discussion of these issues will continue on October 26 at an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers.

Merkel’s farewell summit

Even before the start of this summit, it was known that it will go down in history as a farewell for the head of the German government, Angela Merkel. On Thursday, the leaders got together to take a commemorative photo. On Friday, the head of the European Council Charles Michel in several messages noted her contribution to the development of the EU and ensuring effective work. Merkel represented Germany at 107 of the 214 summits since their inception. “Thank you for the experience, wisdom and ability to focus on the most important things”, – wrote on Twitter Michelle.

It is likely that by the next summit in Germany, coalition talks will end and a new chancellor will be elected. Coalition negotiations are being conducted without the participation of her CDU / CSU party. The most likely candidate for Chancellor, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said that an agreement could be reached before December 25 of this year.

Merkel took part in the first EU summit in December 2005. Over the past 16 years, her partners have been four French presidents, five British prime ministers and eight Italian prime ministers. The European colleagues did everything to make the “last European Council last long,” Merkel said at the final press conference.

Polish question

At her farewell summit, Merkel again acted as a mediator, writes Reuters. This time, her diplomatic skills were needed when discussing the Polish question. The crisis in relations between Warsaw and the EU reached a new level after the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland that in some issues EU law is not a priority for Poland. On Tuesday, October 19, Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed mutual claims in the European Parliament. On Thursday, the discussion continued with the participation of the leaders of other EU countries. “A long discussion took place on the topic of Poland, during which different approaches were revealed. But no change to the procedure that has been followed so far. [Еврокомиссия, не ожидается]”, – said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday after the end of the summit.

Merkel said that together with her permanent partner, French President Emmanuel Macron, she called on the Polish Prime Minister to respect the laws and treaties of the European Union and the Polish Prime Minister expressed his commitment to them. As Macron said, the issue with Poland should be resolved in a diplomatic manner and in a spirit of mutual respect.

At the same time, von der Leyen recalled at a press conference that the EU has ways to put pressure on Poland. She has already indicated that the first thing to do in order to overcome the crisis, Warsaw should reinstate the previously dismissed judges. Other participants in the summit recalled that the allocation of economic aid depends on Poland’s respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.