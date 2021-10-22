https://ria.ru/20211022/postavki-1755724130.html

The expert called the statements about the reduction of supplies to Europe by Gazprom a lie

TOKYO, October 22 – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. Claims that gas prices in Europe have risen due to a reduction in supplies by Gazprom are a lie, Toshihiro Sugiura, a researcher at the Northern Asia Economic Research Institute (ERINA) in Japan, told RIA Novosti. Western Siberia to Europe during the Soviet era, and then worked on the Sakhalin-1 project. According to Sugiura, the jump in gas prices occurred for the most trivial reason – a mismatch between supply and demand. Supply is not keeping up with demand, which has skyrocketed due to the global economic recovery following a halt and slowdown in economic activity in 2020 due to the pandemic. The expert believes that one of the reasons for this lag in supply from demand is the reduction in oil production in Europe itself, primarily in the Netherlands due to the aging of oil fields. “Another reason is that until now Europe has been supplied in large volumes of liquefied natural gas from America. Because of the economic recovery in Asian countries, the price of gas rose there, and LNG from the USA instead of going to Europe began to be sent to Asia – to South Korea, Japan, China. Accordingly, supplies to Europe decreased. there was less LNG coming from America, and its own production also decreased. But Gazprom did not cut supplies! America reduced LNG supplies to Europe and production in Europe itself decreased, “Sugiura said. The expert emphasizes that this is evidenced by the numbers.” Therefore, when they say in the West or in Japan that gas prices in Europe have risen due to the fact that Gazprom has cut supplies, it is a lie. Because in fact it is increasing them. I am not saying this because I am for Gazprom or against Gazprom. I do not take any political position. I’m only talking about facts. The fact is that he has increased supplies by 15% compared to last year, “Toshihiro Sugiura emphasized.

Russia

