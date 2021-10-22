https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755728217.html
The expert told who gets super-profits from the gas situation in Europe
TOKYO, October 22 – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. Superprofits from soaring gas prices in Europe are not received by Gazprom, but by its European partners who have concluded long-term contracts in advance, a researcher at the Institute for Economic Research of North Asia (ERINA) in Japan, Toshihiro Sugiura, a specialist in the oil and gas industry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti , who participated in the construction of a gas pipeline from Western Siberia to Europe during the Soviet era, and then worked on the Sakhalin-1 project. “When we talk about the rise in gas prices in Europe, we are talking about the spot price – this is the price for gas a month in advance According to it, transactions are concluded every day, and although this is the price for a month in advance, it reflects market prices today. So, on October 6, it rose to $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, and then dropped to $ 1,000. imports natural gas under long-term contracts for 20, 30 years, when the gas price is tied to the oil price. The price in them is determined depending on the oil price with the so-called time lag – delay oh in six months, “the expert explained. Therefore, according to him, the price of gas that Gazprom now supplies to Europe is no more than $ 300 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas, that is, a third of the market price. It’s very cheap. Because half a year ago, oil was very cheap. That is, the prices at which Gazprom is now selling gas reflect the price of oil six months ago. And the prices at which it will supply gas to Europe in six months are tied to the current oil price. Thus, it is not Gazprom that receives superprofits, but those of its European partners who have signed long-term contracts with it. “Gazprom’s European partners, who buy gas from it under long-term contracts, make a profit. They buy at $ 300, and if they sell it to consumers for $ 1000, then this is a huge profit,” the scientist said. He explained that Gazprom also benefits from high gas prices, as they are almost double the company’s forecasts for this year. “But if he sold on the market at spot prices, he would have made even more. But Gazprom is fulfilling its obligations under long-term contracts. Therefore, when they say in the West or in Japan that gas prices in Europe have risen due to the fact that Gazprom has cut supplies, it is a lie. Gazprom “or against Gazprom. I do not take any political position. I am only talking about facts. The fact is that it increased supplies by 15% compared to last year,” Toshihiro Sugiura stressed.
