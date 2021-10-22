The FBI Confirms The Remains Of Brian Londry – Gabby Petito’s Fiance Found In Florida

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
71

Gabi Petito and Brian Londry

Photo author, Instagram / Gabby Petito

Photo caption,

Gabi Petito and Brian Londry

The US Federal Security Service has confirmed that the remains of Brian Londry, the fiancé of American Gabby Petito, who was killed during their joint tourist trip, were found in a nature reserve in Florida.

The remains, next to which were Londri’s personal belongings, were found on Thursday. After that, experts examined the data on Londri’s teeth and came to the conclusion that this is the body of the groom Petito, it is said in the FBI message… Local journalist Jossie Carbonare writes on his Twitterthat authorities had already informed Londri’s parents of the discovery of their son’s body.

At a press conference on Wednesday, FBI officer Michael McPherson confirmed the discovery of human remains, as well as “personal belongings, including a backpack and laptop belonging to Brian Londry.” “These items were found in an area that until recently was under water,” – explained MacPherson. According to NBC, a skull and fragments of a human skeleton were found during a search operation.

At a press conference on Thursday, local sheriff Carmine Marceno described the extremely difficult conditions in which the members of the search party had to work. He says they were chest-deep in water, and there were snakes and crocodiles around. “This is not at all like searching a house or a car. It is a very large area and it is under water,” Marceno told reporters.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here