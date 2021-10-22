The Governor of the Voronezh Region introduced non-working days in the region from October 25 to November 7. The latest news from Voronezh and the region

Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev chaired a meeting of the regional operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus on Friday, October 22. The members of the headquarters unanimously supported the decision of the head of the region to establish a period of non-working days from October 25 to November 7, inclusive, with the preservation of wages for the workers. For this period, a package of restrictive measures will be introduced throughout the Voronezh region to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

First of all, the governor noted that it is necessary to discuss support measures in specific industries, which will help to neutralize the consequences of the restrictions.

– In my decisions, I proceeded and will proceed from the priority of the value of human life. At the same time, the authorities must not only ensure the availability of medical care, but also support the region’s economy. He instructed the regional government, taking into account the planned federal state support, to make proposals on regional measures. They should be of a sectoral nature, – emphasized Alexander Gusev.

For the period of non-working days, from October 25 to November 7 inclusive, the work of retail facilities will be stopped, including in shopping centers, supermarkets, warehouses, fairs, markets and other facilities. There are exceptions: pharmacies, food outlets, and cell phone stores. Also, retail outlets will be able to operate if they have a separate entrance from the street, and the sale of goods will go remotely (through the point of issue) or with a delivery condition.

Work is not allowed:

nightclubs, entertainment and leisure facilities;

beauty salons, cosmetic and spa salons, massage parlors, tanning salons, baths, saunas and all facilities providing similar services;

catering. Exceptions – the work of take-out establishments without visiting the premises by customers, delivery of orders, the work of canteens on the territory of enterprises, catering in hotels, at railway stations, at airports and at road service facilities outside of settlements;

non-stationary trading facilities for the sale of non-food products;

fitness centers, sports facilities, fitness clubs, swimming pools.

Key manufacturers, car services, funeral service organizations and rehabilitation centers for special children can continue to work. Veterinary clinics are only allowed to provide emergency assistance to animals. Financial institutions are allowed to provide urgent services – payments and settlements.

In addition, it is prohibited:

holding mass physical culture and sports events;

public, leisure, entertainment, entertainment, cultural, exhibition, educational, advertising and other similar events with the full-time presence of people, as well as the provision of relevant services, including in parks of culture and recreation, shopping and entertainment centers, in places of mass visit;

the work of cinemas, concert halls, circuses, including rehearsals of creative teams;

activities of children’s playrooms, children’s entertainment centers, children’s day camps, other venues for similar events for minors, including in parks of culture and recreation, shopping and entertainment centers;

operation of zoos – with the exception of areas located in the open air.

The bans do not apply to organizations whose activities cannot be limited in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

Voronezh organizations and individual entrepreneurs have the right to maintain the presence at their facilities of security guards and workers who maintain these facilities and support processes that cannot be stopped due to the technological features of production. In addition, employees who calculate and pay wages may go to work.

The region is suspending the provision of public services at the premises of the authorities, with the exception of death registration. At the same time, the provision of public services continues, if possible exclusively in electronic format. At the same time, the applicants do not lose the rights, for the implementation of which they applied, and the term for the provision of public services is extended by 14 calendar days.

In kindergartens of the Voronezh region, work of duty groups will be organized – for children whose parents or legal representatives work in organizations and individual entrepreneurs whose activities have not been suspended.

Voronezh residents over 60 years old and people with illnesses who are listed in the list (available at this link on page 11), established by the regional health department, are advised to observe self-isolation. The exception is people whose presence in the workplace is critically important, as well as people who have had coronavirus no more than 6 months ago or who received the second component of the vaccine (or one-component vaccine) against COVID-19 with a supporting document.

Governor Alexandra Gusev drew special attention of the meeting participants to the format of medical care and the organization of vaccination. All vaccination centers in the Voronezh Region will operate normally during non-working days. All medical facilities will also work – to provide medical care in emergency situations and for health reasons.

– I understand the fatigue of residents from restrictive measures, from anxiety for themselves and their loved ones, from the uncertainty of tomorrow. I am sure we will cope with this challenge together. Voronezh residents have repeatedly demonstrated unity and active civic stance. I am convinced that we will show our best qualities today as well, ”Alexander Gusev addressed the residents of Voronezh.

The full text of the decision of the headquarters can be found here.

Voronezh schools have switched to remote operation from October 12. Universities of the region went on distance from October 11.