The head of a children’s studio in Tyumen, accused of pedophilia, worked with a prisoner in a pre-trial detention center, director Yeralash Ilya Belostotsky, October 22, 2021 | 72.ru

Belostotsky came to Tyumen in 2019 with the premiere of the film “Flight of the Horned Vikings”, based on the story of the same name by Vladislav Krapivin. The director then visited the city in 2020.

The acquaintances kept Belostotsky’s detention secret. On social networks, they wrote to everyone interested in the disappearance of the director that he was very sick. The director has been in jail for a year now. According to TASS, he is charged with lecherous actions against a person aged 12 to 14 years. Ilya Belostotsky has been a member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers since 2004, as well as a production director for the Yeralash newsreel and the Trace television series.

The head of the Tyumen children’s studio, suspected of seducing girls, was arrested in January 2021. Sources say he molested them and they even fell in love with him.

In Tyumen, over the past year, there have been many scandals related to pedophiles. In the summer, Nastya Muravyova disappeared, and a month and a half later she was found dead. Under suspicion was a resident of Lesobaza, who, according to the investigation, raped and killed the girl. The director of the chess club, who is suspected of raping a student, is also in jail. In August, another resident of Lesobaza was sent to the pre-trial detention center, who molested two boys. In September, a dance coach was detained for obscene correspondence with pupils.