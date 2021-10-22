The highly popular Raspberry Pi computer has skyrocketed for the first time in history. It’s heading towards a cruel deficit

The manufacturer of the popular Raspberry Pi single board computers has raised prices for its products for the first time in its existence. The 2 GB Raspberry Pi 4 model has risen in price by almost a third. On the other hand, the previously discontinued modification with 1 GB of RAM returned to virtual counters. Some older versions of the single-board have received a low priority from the manufacturer – they will be produced in smaller volumes. The company says that all this is a forced, but temporary measure – the global shortage of semiconductors has not spared the Raspberry Pi.



RPI 4 has risen in price

Raspberry Pi (RPI) Trading, which designs and markets popular single-board computers, has raised prices for some of its product range. This happens for the first time in the history of the company. According to its head (CEO) Ebena Upton (Eben Upton) is a temporary measure driven by a global shortage of electronic components.

Despite the significantly increased demand from RPI customers, in 2021 the company will ship only about 7 million units of products – about the same as at the end of 2020, Upton complains. Supply chain problems have prevented sufficient SBCs from replenishing stocks, especially the Raspberry Pi 4 Zero and the 2GB version of the Raspberry Pi 4. RPI is not expecting much improvement in 2022. The company’s products based on 40nm chips – that is, most of the products still in production with the exception of the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400 and Compute Module 4 (28nm process technology) – will be in dire shortages.

Therefore, from October 20, 2021, the Raspberry Pi 4 with 2 GB of RAM is sold by the manufacturer for $ 45 apiece. From the end of February 2020, this model could be purchased for $ 35 – it was then that the manufacturer established an “unlimited discount” on it at $ 10. The discount, as Upton said at the time, was made possible by the fall in world prices for memory and was timed to coincide with the 8th anniversary of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Thus, prices for 2GB RPI 4 are now back to early 2020 levels.

Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM sells again for $ 45

At the same time, the 1GB Raspberry Pi 4 model returned for sale at a price of $ 35. In March 2020, the production of this modification of the single-board was curtailed.

The cost of the top (with 8 GB of memory) and pre-top (4 GB) configurations of the mini-computer remained unchanged – $ 75 and $ 55 apiece, respectively.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is a bank card sized single board computer built around a 64-bit Broadcom BCM2711 chip (four ARM Cortex A72 cores running at 1.5 GHz). The device is equipped with hardware decoders HEVC / H.265 (up to 60 frames per second when outputting 4K video) and H264 (decode up to 1080p60, encode up to 1080p30), as well as support for OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics. It has two micro-HDMI ports and is capable of outputting 4K video to both at the same time. In terms of networking capabilities, it should be noted gigabit LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, BLE.

Changing priorities

According to Eben Upton, limited stocks of 40nm chips are forcing the company to give preference to certain models of the previous, third-generation single-board devices. Thus, Compute Module 3 (computing module) will receive an increased priority from the manufacturer, its improved version – Compute Module 3+ and Raspberry Pi 3B, and a lower priority – Raspberry Pi 3B +.

For businesses looking to expand their fleet of non-priority Raspberry Pi 3B +, Upton advises purchasing 1GB versions of the Raspberry Pi 4. The two models have similar wireless chipsets, he says, reducing testing and migration costs in general.

A brief history of the Raspberry Pi

For the first time, Raspberry Pi computers became known in May 2011, when the co-founder of the British Raspberry Pi Foundation David Braben (David Braben) demonstrated the first workable microcomputer concept. In August 2011, test production of the alpha version of the Raspberry Pi computer began, and the release of the final version of the Raspberry Pi B model began in February 2012. The price at the time of release was $ 35, and a year later, in February 2013, the presentation of the Raspberry Pi took place. A worth $ 20.

Today the Raspberry Pi lineup includes over a dozen different single board configurations. The “lightweight” versions – Zero and Zero W – were released in November 2015 and February 2017, respectively, and their recommended prices were only $ 5 and $ 10.

Also in January 2019, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ was announced in versions with 8, 16 and 32 GB of flash memory and without it at all at a price of $ 25.

At the end of June 2019, the Raspberry Pi 4 was released. The novelty received a complete update of the main components, including the processor, memory and interfaces, but retained the old price of $ 35.

In February 2019, the Raspberry Pi Foundation opened its first offline store in Cambridge, UK, with the goal of attracting new customers, those who previously or did not know anything about single-board microcomputers, or had just heard about them.

In October 2020, the industrial version of the Raspberry Pi 4 – Compute Module 4 was presented. The computing power of the “big” Raspberry, wireless support, an updated, more compact form factor, a lot of configuration options were announced – starting at $ 25.

In January 2021, the company’s first microcontroller board, the Raspberry Pi Pico, was released, the cheapest device in the RPI range – $ 4 apiece.