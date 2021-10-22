The investigation into the case of Sergei Furgal has been completed. He did not admit his guilt

Sergei Furgal (left) does not admit his guilt and considers his case to be political

The Investigative Committee of Russia has completed its investigation of the criminal case of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal.

The criminal case was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to resolve the issue of transferring it to court, said the representative of the ICR Svetlana Petrenko.

Furgal is accused of “attempted murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group for selfish motives, for hire, in a generally dangerous way”, “murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, for hire, in order to conceal another crime” and “illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices committed by an organized group. “

The former governor, in whose support protests were held in Khabarovsk for a long time, does not admit his guilt.

