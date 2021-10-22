The investigation into the case of Sergei Furgal has been completed. He did not admit his guilt

3 hours ago

Sergei Furgal (left) does not admit his guilt and considers his case to be political

The Investigative Committee of Russia has completed its investigation of the criminal case of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal.

The criminal case was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to resolve the issue of transferring it to court, said the representative of the ICR Svetlana Petrenko.

Furgal is accused of “attempted murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group for selfish motives, for hire, in a generally dangerous way”, “murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, for hire, in order to conceal another crime” and “illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices committed by an organized group. “

The former governor, in whose support protests were held in Khabarovsk for a long time, does not admit his guilt.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that the ICR opened two new criminal cases against Furgal – under articles on organizing a criminal community and fraud. The son of the former head of the Khabarovsk Territory Anton Furgal wrote about this on Instagram.

He has not yet been charged in these cases, lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told Interfax.

“Sergei Ivanovich has repeatedly stated that he has nothing to do with either the new criminal case or the old one. Acquaintance with the persons involved in all these cases cannot speak of his guilt or involvement in the crimes incriminated to him, which we are going to prove in court,” – Mikhail Karapetyan, another lawyer of Furgal, told TASS.

Murder case

According to the investigation, Furgal was the organizer of a criminal group that attempted the murder of Alexander Smolsky and the murder of Yevgeny Zori and Oleg Bulatov in 2004-2005. These are entrepreneurs with whom the future governor competed in doing business.

The investigation claims that the decisions to commit the murders “were conditioned by the promotion of the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.”

“In order to expand the business” Furgal and his business partner Nikolai Mistryukov opened points for receiving scrap metal in the Amur Region, where “Smolsky was engaged in similar business activities.” He accepted scrap metal at a higher price, “creating competition for Furgalu,” according to a fresh press release from the TFR.

“Wanting to oust Smolsky from the market, Furgal and Mistryukov demanded that he change prices and for this purpose they repeatedly provoked conflicts, including by filing applications with law enforcement agencies,” the statement says. competitor “.

Two grenades were thrown into the garage where Smolsky was located – one exploded near the gate, the second hit inside, but did not explode, thanks to which Smolsky survived, receiving bodily harm. After the attack, he lowered the purchase prices for scrap metal, the investigation said.

Furgal and his partner Mistryukov, according to the TFR, organized the murder of the entrepreneur Zorya – “the reason was the hostility that arose on the basis of a long conflict” due to litigation over the reinforced concrete plant acquired by Zorey.

“The victim was shot the day before the court decision was made on the disputed property. The perpetrator of this crime was a member of the organized group Andrei Paley, who is also currently in custody,” the press release said.

After the murder of Zori, Furgal, Mistryukov and another business partner of the future governor, Oleg Bulatov, were detained as suspects, but in 2004 their criminal prosecution was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

According to the investigation, Bulatov, a former police officer, also suspected that his companions had organized the murder of Zori. Fearing Bulatov’s appeal, Furgal and Mistryukov “gave an order” to kill him, which “Paley again performed.”

Bulatov was shot near the house, where his underage daughter found him alive, who went out into the courtyard of the house after the shots. From the received gunshot wounds, he died on the spot.

The involvement of Furgal and other members of the group in the crimes is confirmed by the testimony of the victims, a sufficient evidence base has been collected, the representative of the TFR said.

Governor Furgal

Furgal was nominated for governor by the Liberal Democratic Party and became one of four candidates who in September 2018 were able to get ahead of the representatives of United Russia and the Kremlin’s nominees. He was detained on the night of July 9, 2020 in Khabarovsk and sent by plane to Moscow. Since then, he has been held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

Furgala was called the people’s governor, although in the elections he played the role of a technical candidate, coordinated with the previous authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory. Supported by the Kremlin, Governor Vyacheslav Shport, he won unexpectedly and by a large margin.

A former neurologist and businessman, Furgal from 2007 until he was elected head of the Khabarovsk Territory was a State Duma deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party. “The presidential administration worked with him for a long time, he carried out orders, he always said that he was the president’s man,” Ildus Yarulin, professor at the Pacific State University, told the BBC.

The BBC’s interlocutor in the presidential administration linked the arrest of Furgal with the refusal of the proposal to resign as governor of his own free will.

“Coming to the second round, Furgal promised very serious people that he would not claim victory, that he would“ merge ”the campaign. As a result, he discredited himself both politically and humanly. When you try this world for strength, you need to be ready, that the world would be stronger. Even then, everyone told him that he would be imprisoned, “political analyst Vitaly Ivanov told the BBC.

Furgal’s arrest triggered an unprecedented wave of protests in Khabarovsk, and rallies in his support continued for several months.

Furgal pleaded not guilty and asked to consider his case in a jury, his lawyer Karapetyan told RBC. “He has the right to do so. To date, the Criminal Procedure Code does not have a mechanism to deny the accused this: if he expressed such a desire, it must be satisfied,” the lawyer argued.

According to statistics, in 2019, juries acquitted about a quarter of the defendants whose cases were considered. In 2018, in courts without the participation of a jury, the share of acquittals was 0.3%, and in 2017 – 0.2%, RBC noted.