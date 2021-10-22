The Kremlin said that Medvedchuk did not apply for Russian citizenship :: Politics :: RBC

The head of the political council of the OLE, in turn, said that he did not and does not have any other citizenship except Ukrainian. “I am a citizen of Ukraine and I will be one, in spite of the illegal, criminal pressure that the authorities are exercising against me today. <...> In addition, I believe that the president should not bother himself with considering the issue of the exchange, ”he said.

In Ukraine, Medvedchuk is accused of treason, as well as violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, the politician and his associate, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Taras Kozak (the owner of the channels 112, News One and ZIK, which fell under the sanctions and closed in Ukraine), transferred data representing state secrets to Russia and tried to conduct “anti-Ukrainian activity” through Russian Ukrainians. In May, Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest.

In early October, the politician was charged with new conspiracy against Ukraine to undermine the country’s energy security. According to the SBU, Medvedchuk helped disrupt the supply of coal from abroad to Ukraine in order to supply raw materials from the Donbass. The PLOJ called the criminal cases against the head of the party’s political council part of a course on “falsifying criminal cases, reprisals against political opponents, establishing an absolute dictatorship of Zelensky and his inner circle.”