The mayor of Lvov refused to transfer the remains of the scout Kuznetsov to Russia

The mayor of Lvov refused to transfer the remains of the scout Kuznetsov to Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

The mayor of Lvov refused to transfer the remains of the scout Kuznetsov to Russia

The Cassation Administrative Court of Ukraine again ordered the executive committee of the Lviv City Council to transfer the remains of the Soviet intelligence officer Nikolai … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22

2021-10-22T12: 57

2021-10-22T13: 46

Ukraine

Lviv

Russia

in the world

Lviv city council

great patriotic war (1941-1945)

andrey sadovoy

Nikolay Kuznetsov

KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Cassation Administrative Court of Ukraine again ordered the executive committee of the Lviv City Council to transfer the remains of the Soviet intelligence officer Nikolai Kuznetsov to his relatives in Russia, but the city authorities do not want to cooperate with the country, said the mayor of Lvov Andriy Sadovoy. Kuznetsov's ashes were reburied in Lvov in 1960 – he died March 9, 1944 in the village of Boratin. His niece and the leadership of the Sverdlovsk region sent a letter with a request to exhume him for further burial in Russia. Sadovoy said that the transfer issue will be considered only after the Ukrainians detained in Russia return home. "This is not the first such court decision in this case … Our position is unambiguous: we do not cooperate with the invaders," Sadovoy wrote on his Facebook page. During the war years Kuznetsov was thrown into the rear of the Germans in the Rivne region. With documents addressed to Chief Lieutenant Paul Siebert, he communicated with officers and collected information of value to the Soviet authorities. In addition, Kuznetsov was engaged in the elimination of the leaders of the German regime in Western Ukraine. In March 1944, the scout was killed in a battle with local nationalists. For courage and heroism, he was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine

Lviv

Russia

2021

